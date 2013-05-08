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SOFTWARE AG BUSINESS PROCESS INNOVATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bulgaria : € 2,000,000
Slovakia : € 7,000,000
Germany : € 91,000,000
Services : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/08/2013 : € 2,000,000
19/08/2013 : € 7,000,000
19/08/2013 : € 91,000,000
Other links
Related public register
26/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOFTWARE AG BUSINESS PROCESS INNOVATION
Related public register
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOFTWARE AG BUSINESS PROCESS INNOVATION

Summary sheet

Release date
8 May 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/08/2013
20130042
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SOFTWARE AG BUSINESS PROCESS INNOVATION
SOFTWARE AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 210 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the research, development and innovation (RDI) activities of Software AG in relation to different products supporting the IT infrastructure of companies such as databases, programming languages as well as tools for software integration services and business process optimisation. The project will be carried out during 2013 to 2015, mainly in Germany.

The key focus will be to provide new functionalities related to social / mobile / cloud computing aspects and the management of big data volumes.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investments will concern RDI activities most likely within existing facilities. Therefore, it is unlikely that the project will fall under Annex I and II of Directive 2011/92/EC. Nevertheless the environmental details including environmental objectives of the RDI program and if needed, the CO2 footprint as well as the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats 92/43/EEC and Birds 79/409/EEC Directives) will be assessed during the appraisal.

Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence.

Related documents
26/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOFTWARE AG BUSINESS PROCESS INNOVATION
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOFTWARE AG BUSINESS PROCESS INNOVATION

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOFTWARE AG BUSINESS PROCESS INNOVATION
Publication Date
26 Feb 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48107269
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130042
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Slovakia
Bulgaria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOFTWARE AG BUSINESS PROCESS INNOVATION
Publication Date
9 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67662339
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130042
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Slovakia
Bulgaria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOFTWARE AG BUSINESS PROCESS INNOVATION
Related public register
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOFTWARE AG BUSINESS PROCESS INNOVATION
Other links
Summary sheet
SOFTWARE AG BUSINESS PROCESS INNOVATION
Data sheet
SOFTWARE AG BUSINESS PROCESS INNOVATION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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