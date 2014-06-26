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GROUPED LOAN FOR SMES II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 100,000,000
Credit lines : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/07/2016 : € 20,000,000
28/07/2016 : € 40,000,000
13/09/2016 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related press
Greece: EIB signs EUR 40m lending programme with Eurobank to support business lending to SMEs and midcaps
Related press
Greece: EIB agrees EUR 40m lending programme with Pancretan Cooperative Bank to focus on youth unemployment

Summary sheet

Release date
26 June 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/07/2016
20130030
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GROUPED LOAN FOR SMES II
A number of commercial banks with strong SME lending activities in Greece.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Loan for banks operating in Greece (including branch networks of foreign banks) for the exclusive financing of projects promoted by small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) in the fields of industry, tourism, and services in Greece.

(a) Financing of projects carried out by SMEs (b) Improvement of access to medium and long-term finance supporting SMEs

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Comments

This operation, subject to the approval by EIB's Governing Bodies, would be signed under the Guarantee Fund for Greek SMEs ("SME GF"), which was set up in 2012 by the EIB in close cooperation with the European Commission and the Greek Authorities using Structural Funds dedicated to Greece.

Other links
Related press
Greece: EIB signs EUR 40m lending programme with Eurobank to support business lending to SMEs and midcaps
Related press
Greece: EIB agrees EUR 40m lending programme with Pancretan Cooperative Bank to focus on youth unemployment

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Greece: EIB signs EUR 40m lending programme with Eurobank to support business lending to SMEs and midcaps
Related press
Greece: EIB agrees EUR 40m lending programme with Pancretan Cooperative Bank to focus on youth unemployment
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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