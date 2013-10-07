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PGE POWER GENERATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 114,168,550.04
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 114,168,550.04
Energy : € 114,168,550.04
Signature date(s)
27/10/2015 : € 114,168,550.04
Other links
Related public register
16/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PGE POWER GENERATION
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PGE POWER GENERATION
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PGE POWER GENERATION
Related press
Poland: EIB supports PGE’s investment in energy sector with PLN 2 billion loan

Summary sheet

Release date
7 October 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/10/2015
20120688
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PGE POWER GENERATION
Private sector company
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 490 million (EUR 117 million)
PLN 1960 million (EUR 466 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project comprises four gas-fired, combined heat and power (CHP) plants in various locations in Poland. The new units will be located within the boundaries of the existing heat and power generating facilities and replace obsolete coal-fired installations.

The projects will contribute to meeting heat and electricity demand at a competitive cost using natural gas as a a fuel source. All components of the project are located in a convergence region. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest of the Treaty on the functioning of the EU. The financing of these investments will contribute to the EIB's lending priority policies on energy efficiency, diversification and security of supply, climate action, and on convergence regions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls either under Annex 1 or Annex 2 of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. The projects falling under Annex 2 were screened out by the competent authority in accordance with the national legislation. The environmental aspects of all four projects and the completed EIAs will be assessed during the appraisal. All the plants will be located on brown field sites within the boundaries of existing facilities. It is expected that the electricity generated by the plants will be co-generated at high efficiency as defined by the Energy Efficiency Directive 2012/27/EU.

The Bank will confirm during the appraisal that the promoter procures the contracts in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal.

Related documents
16/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PGE POWER GENERATION
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PGE POWER GENERATION
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PGE POWER GENERATION
Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB supports PGE’s investment in energy sector with PLN 2 billion loan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PGE POWER GENERATION
Publication Date
16 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
50404130
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120688
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PGE POWER GENERATION
Publication Date
17 Jun 2014
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53222370
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120688
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PGE POWER GENERATION
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
89163912
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120688
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PGE POWER GENERATION
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PGE POWER GENERATION
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PGE POWER GENERATION
Other links
Summary sheet
PGE POWER GENERATION
Data sheet
PGE POWER GENERATION
Related press
Poland: EIB supports PGE’s investment in energy sector with PLN 2 billion loan

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB supports PGE’s investment in energy sector with PLN 2 billion loan
Other links
Related public register
16/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PGE POWER GENERATION
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PGE POWER GENERATION
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PGE POWER GENERATION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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