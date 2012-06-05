ALFA LAVAL FLUID DYNAMICS RDI II

Summary sheet
RDI investments in separation, heat transfer and fluid technologies for 2013-2016
The project concerns the promoter’s investments for the research, technological innovation and product development related to improving the efficiency and functional performance of their product range in the areas of (i) Heat transfer (casketed, brazed and welded heat exchangers for heating, cooling, heat recovery, evaporation, condensation, ventilation, and refrigeration applications), (ii) Separation (high speed separators and decanter centrifuges for the separation of liquids and solid particles from liquids and also separation of particles from gases), and (iii) Fluid handling (pumps, tank equipment, valves and automation for hygienic fluid handling used in the production of beverages, dairy products, foodstuffs, pharmaceuticals and personal care products.). The promoter will mainly carry out the work in its technical centres in Sweden (Lund and Tumba), Denmark (Copenhagen and Kolding) and to a lesser extent in France, Italy, and Finland.
The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised and would therefore not require an EIA under the Directive 2011/92/EU. However, the Bank’s services will review during the project appraisal whether the investment also concerns capital expenditures related to the construction facilities that could require any environmental authorisations, as well as any other environmental details.
The results of this R&D project are expected to contribute to energy efficiency improvements in the industrial operations that the products are used.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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