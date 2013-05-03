ORANGE POLAND 4G NETWORK ROLLOUT

Summary sheet
The project concerns the promoter’s investments in Poland to increase the availability and quality of high speed mobile broadband services based on 3G/UMTS and 4G/LTE technology.
The network upgrade and expansion will enable the provision of high speed mobile broadband services to a wider extent in Poland. Accordingly, the project is in line with the Europe 2020 Strategy to foster smart growth and develop an economy based on knowledge and innovation. The project contributes to the “Digital Agenda for Europe” flagship initiative through the further development and expansion of the mobile telecommunications infrastructure, a key platform for the provision of advanced mobile and broadband services, and to reaching the target of broadband coverage at 30 Mbit/s or more for 100% of EU citizens by 2020. The project will also take place in convergence areas and is thus eligible under article 309 point c) Knowledge Economy (Innovation) and point a) Convergence (for the components located in those areas).
The installation of mobile telecommunication networks do not fall under Annexes I and II of the EU Directive 2011/92/EC, and are therefore not subject to mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment. Such mobile telecommunication networks have limited residual environmental effects, apart from the visual impact of base station towers and the Electro Magnetic Field (EMF) radiation. There is no particular negative residual environmental impact expected. The Bank will assess further details during the appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement. Further details will be assessed during the project appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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