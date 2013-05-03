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ORANGE POLAND 4G NETWORK ROLLOUT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 190,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 190,000,000
Telecom : € 190,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/05/2015 : € 190,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ORANGE POLAND 4G NETWORK ROLLOUT
Related public register
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ORANGE POLAND 4G NETWORK ROLLOUT

Summary sheet

Release date
3 May 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/05/2015
20120593
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
POLAND 4G NETWORK ROLLOUT
PRIVATE COMPANY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 190 million
EUR 380 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter’s investments in Poland to increase the availability and quality of high speed mobile broadband services based on 3G/UMTS and 4G/LTE technology.

The network upgrade and expansion will enable the provision of high speed mobile broadband services to a wider extent in Poland. Accordingly, the project is in line with the Europe 2020 Strategy to foster smart growth and develop an economy based on knowledge and innovation. The project contributes to the “Digital Agenda for Europe” flagship initiative through the further development and expansion of the mobile telecommunications infrastructure, a key platform for the provision of advanced mobile and broadband services, and to reaching the target of broadband coverage at 30 Mbit/s or more for 100% of EU citizens by 2020. The project will also take place in convergence areas and is thus eligible under article 309 point c) Knowledge Economy (Innovation) and point a) Convergence (for the components located in those areas).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The installation of mobile telecommunication networks do not fall under Annexes I and II of the EU Directive 2011/92/EC, and are therefore not subject to mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment. Such mobile telecommunication networks have limited residual environmental effects, apart from the visual impact of base station towers and the Electro Magnetic Field (EMF) radiation. There is no particular negative residual environmental impact expected. The Bank will assess further details during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement. Further details will be assessed during the project appraisal.

Related documents
02/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ORANGE POLAND 4G NETWORK ROLLOUT
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ORANGE POLAND 4G NETWORK ROLLOUT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ORANGE POLAND 4G NETWORK ROLLOUT
Publication Date
2 Jul 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49133474
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120593
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ORANGE POLAND 4G NETWORK ROLLOUT
Publication Date
9 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
70549779
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120593
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ORANGE POLAND 4G NETWORK ROLLOUT
Related public register
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ORANGE POLAND 4G NETWORK ROLLOUT
Other links
Summary sheet
POLAND 4G NETWORK ROLLOUT
Data sheet
ORANGE POLAND 4G NETWORK ROLLOUT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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