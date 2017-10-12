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LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 36,400,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Kingdom of Eswatini : € 36,400,000
Water, sewerage : € 36,400,000
Signature date(s)
24/07/2018 : € 36,400,000
Other links
Related public register
27/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II - Environmental And Social Impact Assessment - Financial and Economic Analysis - Detailed design
Related public register
02/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II
Related public register
27/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II - Environmental And Social Impact Assessment - Financial and Economic Analysis
Related public register
15/01/2018 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II - Resettlement Action Plan
Related public register
27/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II - Scoping Report for Strategic Environmental Assessment
Related public register
15/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II - Environmental and Social Management Plan
Related press
Swaziland: Eswatini farmers to get improved access to water with EIB support

Summary sheet

Release date
12 October 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/07/2018
20120545
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 36 million
EUR 123 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The second phase of the Lower Usuthu Smallholder Irrigation Project aims at equipping 5 750 hectares with irrigation infrastructure including main conveyance, distribution network and on-farm infrastructure, and targets smallholders as final beneficiaries. It will adapt the agricultural production systems to the changing climate while addressing widespread poverty in the region.

The project aims to increase household income in the new area, enhance food security and improve access to social and health infrastructure for the rural population, by creating the conditions for the livelihood improvement of 2 300 smallholder households, counting more than 10 000 people. The investment will also support the development of the water resources of the Lower Usuthu and the provision of irrigation infrastructure, and enable smallholder farmers to intensify and diversify their agricultural production with fair market access. A minimum of 30% of irrigated arable land will be allocated to food crops, other than sugarcane, targeting local and regional markets. The remaining (max. 70%) will be allocated to sugarcane.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

A comprehensive Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) and the Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP), including a Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) based on the country's resettlement policy framework were carried out for this project. In order to address potential cumulative effects with LUSIP I, a Strategic Environmental Assessment (StrEA) assessed the environmental impacts (positive, negative, social or economic) associated with the construction, and operationalisation of the project as a whole (LUSIP I and II). The various documents have been prepared in line with Swaziland's legislation as well as the EIB's and AfDB's standards.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
27/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II - Environmental And Social Impact Assessment - Financial and Economic Analysis - Detailed design
02/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II
27/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II - Environmental And Social Impact Assessment - Financial and Economic Analysis
15/01/2018 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II - Resettlement Action Plan
27/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II - Scoping Report for Strategic Environmental Assessment
15/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II - Environmental and Social Management Plan
Other links
Related press
Swaziland: Eswatini farmers to get improved access to water with EIB support

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II - Environmental And Social Impact Assessment - Financial and Economic Analysis - Detailed design
Publication Date
27 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79500846
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120545
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Swaziland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II
Publication Date
2 Dec 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63851757
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120545
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Swaziland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II - Environmental And Social Impact Assessment - Financial and Economic Analysis
Publication Date
27 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79517166
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120545
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Swaziland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II - Resettlement Action Plan
Publication Date
15 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67228376
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20120545
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Swaziland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II - Scoping Report for Strategic Environmental Assessment
Publication Date
27 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79506324
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120545
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Swaziland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II - Environmental and Social Management Plan
Publication Date
15 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
81349855
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120545
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Swaziland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II - Environmental And Social Impact Assessment - Financial and Economic Analysis - Detailed design
Related public register
02/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II
Related public register
27/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II - Environmental And Social Impact Assessment - Financial and Economic Analysis
Related public register
15/01/2018 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II - Resettlement Action Plan
Related public register
27/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II - Scoping Report for Strategic Environmental Assessment
Related public register
15/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II - Environmental and Social Management Plan
Other links
Summary sheet
LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II
Data sheet
LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II
Related press
Swaziland: Eswatini farmers to get improved access to water with EIB support

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Swaziland: Eswatini farmers to get improved access to water with EIB support
Other links
Related public register
27/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II - Environmental And Social Impact Assessment - Financial and Economic Analysis - Detailed design
Related public register
02/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II
Related public register
27/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II - Environmental And Social Impact Assessment - Financial and Economic Analysis
Related public register
15/01/2018 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II - Resettlement Action Plan
Related public register
27/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II - Scoping Report for Strategic Environmental Assessment
Related public register
15/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II - Environmental and Social Management Plan

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