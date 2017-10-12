LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II

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Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Agriculture, forestry and fishing
The second phase of the Lower Usuthu Smallholder Irrigation Project aims at equipping 5 750 hectares with irrigation infrastructure including main conveyance, distribution network and on-farm infrastructure, and targets smallholders as final beneficiaries. It will adapt the agricultural production systems to the changing climate while addressing widespread poverty in the region.
The project aims to increase household income in the new area, enhance food security and improve access to social and health infrastructure for the rural population, by creating the conditions for the livelihood improvement of 2 300 smallholder households, counting more than 10 000 people. The investment will also support the development of the water resources of the Lower Usuthu and the provision of irrigation infrastructure, and enable smallholder farmers to intensify and diversify their agricultural production with fair market access. A minimum of 30% of irrigated arable land will be allocated to food crops, other than sugarcane, targeting local and regional markets. The remaining (max. 70%) will be allocated to sugarcane.
A comprehensive Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) and the Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP), including a Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) based on the country's resettlement policy framework were carried out for this project. In order to address potential cumulative effects with LUSIP I, a Strategic Environmental Assessment (StrEA) assessed the environmental impacts (positive, negative, social or economic) associated with the construction, and operationalisation of the project as a whole (LUSIP I and II). The various documents have been prepared in line with Swaziland's legislation as well as the EIB's and AfDB's standards.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
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