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GRDF - GAS SMART METERS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 200,000,000
Energy : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/10/2014 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRDF - GAS SMART METERS
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRDF - GAS SMART METERS

Summary sheet

Release date
11 July 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/10/2014
20120521
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GRDF - GAS SMART METERS
GRDF
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 464 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Installing smart gas meters for the GrDF distribution network in France

Competitive and secure energy, energy savings beneficial to 11 million consumers connected to the GrDF network

Environmental aspects
Procurement

For this project, it is unlikely that any environmental impact assessments will be required. The main potential impact on the environment is likely from the disposal of the old meters being substituted by this project.
The project will reduce the physical reading and maintenance requirements, thus reducing the Promoter’s car fleet emissions and allowing general efficiency gains for the gas system in France.

The investments under the project are subject to the procurement provisions defined in Directive 2004/17/EC for entities operating in the water, energy, transport and postal services sectors.

Comments

The total project cost period is 2014-2018

Related documents
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRDF - GAS SMART METERS
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRDF - GAS SMART METERS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRDF - GAS SMART METERS
Publication Date
17 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48143813
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120521
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRDF - GAS SMART METERS
Publication Date
16 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131637813
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120521
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRDF - GAS SMART METERS
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRDF - GAS SMART METERS
Other links
Summary sheet
GRDF - GAS SMART METERS
Data sheet
GRDF - GAS SMART METERS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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