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BOYSEN R&D

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 45,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 45,000,000
Industry : € 45,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/07/2013 : € 45,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOYSEN R&D
Related public register
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BOYSEN R&D
Related press
Germany: Low emission exhaust technology: Boysen receives EIB loan for research

Summary sheet

Release date
1 February 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/07/2013
20120486
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BOYSEN R&D
FRIEDRICH BOYSEN GMBH & CO KG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 45 million
EUR 113 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of Boysen Group's research and development (R&D), including R&D infrastructure, for the period 2013-2015 focusing on technology for exhaust pollutant emissions and noise reduction as well as technology to convert exhaust heat into energy.

The project concerns the promoter’s R&D investments to be carried out in Germany over the period 2013-2015, for the development of advanced technology in the field of exhaust after-treatment system with applications in passenger and light-commercial vehicles as well as in heavy duty and off-highway vehicles. The project also includes the construction of a new innovation centre, which will be built during the period 2013-2015 besides the existing R&D centre located at the promoter’s headquarters in Altensteig.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal whether an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is required by the competent authority, in conformity with the requirements of the EIA directive (2011/92/EU), as well as any potential impact on nature conservation sites.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Comments

The project may be financed under the Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF), which is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.

Related documents
11/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOYSEN R&D
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BOYSEN R&D
Other links
Related press
Germany: Low emission exhaust technology: Boysen receives EIB loan for research

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOYSEN R&D
Publication Date
11 Feb 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
47281649
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120486
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BOYSEN R&D
Publication Date
9 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
72577826
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120486
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOYSEN R&D
Related public register
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BOYSEN R&D
Other links
Summary sheet
BOYSEN R&D
Data sheet
BOYSEN R&D
Related press
Germany: Low emission exhaust technology: Boysen receives EIB loan for research

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: Low emission exhaust technology: Boysen receives EIB loan for research
Other links
Related public register
11/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOYSEN R&D
Related public register
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BOYSEN R&D

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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