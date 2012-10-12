Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

SYMRISE HEALTH&NUTRITION FINE CHEM R&D

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 125,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 125,000,000
Industry : € 125,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/03/2013 : € 125,000,000
Other links
Related public register
10/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SYMRISE HEALTH&NUTRITION FINE CHEM R&D
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SYMRISE HEALTH&NUTRITION FINE CHEM R&D

Summary sheet

Release date
12 October 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/03/2013
20120377
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HEALTH & NUTRITION FINE CHEM R&D
Private company
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 125 million
EUR 250 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns financing of research and development (R&D) activities relating to innovative new products, among others in the areas of skin care and healthy nutrition.

The project aims to encourage research and technological development, as defined in Article 163 of the EC Treaty, and with the “Common Interest” criterion retained for the Treaty’s Article 267 point (c), i.e. the Bank’s financing activities under Knowledge Economy (i2i), (i) research and development and (ii) innovation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

R&D activities included in the project will not materially change current practice and will be carried out within existing facilities and laboratories, pilot plants, clinical centres, etc. An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) by a competent authority according to the Directive 2011/92/EU should not be required. This, along with any other environmental details, will be verified during the appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
10/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SYMRISE HEALTH&NUTRITION FINE CHEM R&D
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SYMRISE HEALTH&NUTRITION FINE CHEM R&D

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SYMRISE HEALTH&NUTRITION FINE CHEM R&D
Publication Date
10 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65176442
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120377
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SYMRISE HEALTH&NUTRITION FINE CHEM R&D
Publication Date
14 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80036615
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120377
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SYMRISE HEALTH&NUTRITION FINE CHEM R&D
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SYMRISE HEALTH&NUTRITION FINE CHEM R&D
Other links
Summary sheet
HEALTH & NUTRITION FINE CHEM R&D
Data sheet
SYMRISE HEALTH&NUTRITION FINE CHEM R&D

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications