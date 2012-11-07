SPECTRIS R&D II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Further financing of R&D in the field of precision instrumentation and controls.
The project concerns investments for research and product development in the field of precision instrumentation and controls. The R&D will be covering the segments of (i) Test and Measurement, that covers equipment and software for product design optimisation, principally to the aerospace, automotive and consumer electronics industries, and for environmental monitoring; (ii) Materials Analysis, including a wide range of analytical instrumentation to the metals and mining, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and electronics industries and also to academic and research institutions; (iii) In-Line instrumentation, where the focus is on process analytical solutions, asset monitoring and on-line controls for both primary processing and the converting industries.
The project concerns primarily investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under Annex II of the Directive 2011/92/EU. The project might however also include capital expenditures related to the R&D activities. Whether these investments fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive, along with any other environmental issues, will be clarified during the project’s appraisal.
The promoter is a private sector company operating in the manufacturing sector not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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