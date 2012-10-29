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SCANIA 2020 FUEL EFFICIENCY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 200,000,000
Industry : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/01/2013 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
15/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SCANIA 2020 FUEL EFFICIENCY
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SCANIA 2020 FUEL EFFICIENCY

Summary sheet

Release date
29 October 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/01/2013
20120341
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SCANIA 2020 FUEL EFFICIENCY
SCANIA CV AB
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 493 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns selected activities from the promoter’s research and development (R&D) programme, specific to the development of a new commercial vehicle platform.

The new platform will incorporate new features aiming among other things at improved fuel economy, weight reduction and enhanced safety.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised, in which case an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) would not be required by EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. However, the Bank’s services will review during the project’s appraisal whether the investment also concerns capital expenditures related to the construction of test facilities that could fall under Annex II of the EIA directive, as well as any other environmental details.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement. Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects, but nevertheless the Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s appraisal.

Related documents
15/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SCANIA 2020 FUEL EFFICIENCY
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SCANIA 2020 FUEL EFFICIENCY

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SCANIA 2020 FUEL EFFICIENCY
Publication Date
15 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64127559
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120341
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SCANIA 2020 FUEL EFFICIENCY
Publication Date
7 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
72774032
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120341
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SCANIA 2020 FUEL EFFICIENCY
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SCANIA 2020 FUEL EFFICIENCY
Other links
Summary sheet
SCANIA 2020 FUEL EFFICIENCY
Data sheet
SCANIA 2020 FUEL EFFICIENCY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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