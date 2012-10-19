RAIL FREIGHT ROLLING STOCK

Summary sheet
The loan will support the acquisition of new rail freight cars as well as replacement of wheel sets of part of the existing rail freight fleet by one of the biggest rail equipment lease companies in Europe.
The new rolling stock should contribute to rail freight competitiveness on a European scale and should support the liberalisation process of the railway sector in line with EU policy objectives. The project will contribute to the objective of promoting sustainable transport, as the shift from road to rail would reduce emissions and increase safety. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (c) common interest of the EC Treaty. In addition, the project is in line with the renewed policy for EIB lending to the transport sector (CA 452/2011).
The project does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment directive 2011/92/EU, since manufacturing and use of rail rolling stock are not included in either list. The project is expected to include some positive environmental impact by helping the railways to maintain modal share in key sections of the freight market that are most appropriately served by rail. Compliance with EIB environmental standards will be assessed in the appraisal.
Procurement is expected to be in line with Bank’s Guide to Procurement for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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