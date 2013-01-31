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AMENAGEMENT SEINE AVAL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 600,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 600,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 600,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/06/2013 : € 600,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AMENAGEMENT SEINE AVAL
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMENAGEMENT SEINE AVAL
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AMENAGEMENT SEINE AVAL
Related press
France: EUR 600 million for the upgrading of the Seine Aval sewage treatment plant

Summary sheet

Release date
31 January 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/06/2013
20120253
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AMENAGEMENT URBAIN SEINE AVAL
Le syndicat interdépartemental pour l’assainissement de l’agglomération parisienne (SIAAP).
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 600 million
EUR 1300 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Programme d’équipement dans le cadre de la mise aux normes des stations d’épuration et en particulier la station historique d’Achères (opération de refonte de l’usine de traitement) dans le cadre de la directive cadre sur l’eau (DCE).

En réduisant la pollution des milieux récepteurs des eaux usées, le projet aura un impact positif sur l’environnement et contribuera à l’amélioration du cadre de vie des habitants de l’ouest de la région parisienne.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Le projet tombe sous l’Annexe I de la directive 2011/92/EU et une étude d’impact sur l’environnement a donc été menée. L’étude d’impact, son résumé non technique et le dossier du débat public ont déjà été transmis à la BEI et n’appellent pas de remarques de sa part.

La Banque requerra du promoteur d’assurer que les contrats pour la mise en œuvre du projet soient conclus suivant les directives européennes applicables (2004/17/EC et 2004/18/EC, 2007/66/EC) avec publication d’avis de passation de marché au Journal Officiel de l'UE, lorsque applicable.

Related documents
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AMENAGEMENT SEINE AVAL
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMENAGEMENT SEINE AVAL
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AMENAGEMENT SEINE AVAL
Other links
Related press
France: EUR 600 million for the upgrading of the Seine Aval sewage treatment plant

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AMENAGEMENT SEINE AVAL
Publication Date
17 Jun 2014
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53218465
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120253
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMENAGEMENT SEINE AVAL
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
47245919
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120253
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AMENAGEMENT SEINE AVAL
Publication Date
30 Dec 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135989675
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120253
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AMENAGEMENT SEINE AVAL
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMENAGEMENT SEINE AVAL
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AMENAGEMENT SEINE AVAL
Other links
Summary sheet
AMENAGEMENT URBAIN SEINE AVAL
Data sheet
AMENAGEMENT SEINE AVAL
Related press
France: EUR 600 million for the upgrading of the Seine Aval sewage treatment plant

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EUR 600 million for the upgrading of the Seine Aval sewage treatment plant
Other links
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AMENAGEMENT SEINE AVAL
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMENAGEMENT SEINE AVAL
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AMENAGEMENT SEINE AVAL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications