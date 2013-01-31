AMENAGEMENT SEINE AVAL

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Programme d’équipement dans le cadre de la mise aux normes des stations d’épuration et en particulier la station historique d’Achères (opération de refonte de l’usine de traitement) dans le cadre de la directive cadre sur l’eau (DCE).
En réduisant la pollution des milieux récepteurs des eaux usées, le projet aura un impact positif sur l’environnement et contribuera à l’amélioration du cadre de vie des habitants de l’ouest de la région parisienne.
Le projet tombe sous l’Annexe I de la directive 2011/92/EU et une étude d’impact sur l’environnement a donc été menée. L’étude d’impact, son résumé non technique et le dossier du débat public ont déjà été transmis à la BEI et n’appellent pas de remarques de sa part.
La Banque requerra du promoteur d’assurer que les contrats pour la mise en œuvre du projet soient conclus suivant les directives européennes applicables (2004/17/EC et 2004/18/EC, 2007/66/EC) avec publication d’avis de passation de marché au Journal Officiel de l'UE, lorsque applicable.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.