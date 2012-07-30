Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

TUBITAK RESEARCH PROMOTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 175,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Türkiye : € 175,000,000
Services : € 175,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/11/2012 : € 175,000,000
Other links
Related public register
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TUBITAK RESEARCH PROMOTION
Related press
Turkey: EUR 175 million for knowledge economy

Summary sheet

Release date
30 July 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/11/2012
20120233
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TUBITAK RESEARCH PROMOTION
TURKIYE BILIMSEL VE TEKNOLOJIK ARASTIRMA KURUMU (TUBITAK)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 175 million
EUR 422 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the Academic Research Funding Programme and the Industrial R&D and Innovation Programme implemented by TUBITAK.

The purpose of the project is to strengthen the science system and improve the research and innovation capacity in the Republic of Turkey.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

TÜBITAK operates several science, technology and innovation programmes to which EIB funding will be directed. These programmes have national reach. The beneficiaries include public and private sector promoters. The programmes are expected to yield new knowledge and other outputs that can have improved environmental characteristics. The project will also finance academic research in the social sciences that should benefit communities and society as a whole.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Related documents
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TUBITAK RESEARCH PROMOTION
Other links
Related press
Turkey: EUR 175 million for knowledge economy

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TUBITAK RESEARCH PROMOTION
Publication Date
22 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66001452
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120233
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TUBITAK RESEARCH PROMOTION
Other links
Summary sheet
TUBITAK RESEARCH PROMOTION
Data sheet
TUBITAK RESEARCH PROMOTION
Related press
Turkey: EUR 175 million for knowledge economy

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Turkey: EUR 175 million for knowledge economy
Other links
Related public register
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TUBITAK RESEARCH PROMOTION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications