JCI MANUFACTURING IN CZ

Summary sheet
The project consists in (i) the extension of an existing plant for the manufacturing of automotive interior components (such as instrument and door panels) in Zatec (Czech Republic); (ii) the modernisation and capacity expansion of an existing lead-acid batteries manufacturing plant, and (iii) the construction of a green field plant to produce components for car batteries. The two latter investments are part of the promoters Power Solutions business and will be located in Ceska Lipa (Czech Republic).
The project is located in a cohesion country and aims at improving the promoters presence and market performance in Czech Republic. Most automotive OEMs have developed their manufacturing capacity in this region to produce models which are affordable to local consumers, while also benefiting from the cost-advantages offered by these economies. As an OEM supplier the promoters strategy is to locate its manufacturing plants at proximity of the OEM manufacturing plants to reduce the logistics costs.
The project comprises capital investments in three plants for the manufacturing of automotive interiors and batteries, for which Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) may be required according to the Directive 2011/92/EU.To be assessed during the project appraisal.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
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