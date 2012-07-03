MANCHESTER MULTIMODAL TRANSPORT

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project consists of public transport investments in the Greater Manchester area aimed at improving public transport operations including interchange between the different modes of transport.
The project is part of the strategy for the improvement of mobility and public transport in Greater Manchester to improve the effectiveness and quality of transport infrastructure and services in the Greater Manchester region. The broad objective of the project is to reduce reliance on private cars and the negative impact of road-based transport on the environment, thus contributing to pollution reduction and to climate change objectives.
Most of the schemes included are new public transport infrastructures with some selected bus lane and park-and-ride (P+R) facilities and therefore fall under Annex II of EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, according to which authorities decide on a case-by-case basis whether a full EIA has to be carried out or not. For some of the schemes it is already known that a full EIA has been carried out. Compliance with EU legislation and the environmental impacts of the project will be examined during the project appraisal.
The promoter is a public entity subject to EU public procurement regulations.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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