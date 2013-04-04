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ASTARTA AGRI-FOOD AND CLIMATE CHANGE ADAPTATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ukraine : € 50,000,000
Industry : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/10/2014 : € 20,000,000
17/10/2014 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related public register
18/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ASTARTA AGRI-FOOD AND CLIMATE CHANGE ADAPTATION
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ASTARTA AGRI-FOOD AND CLIMATE CHANGE ADAPTATION
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ASTARTA AGRI-FOOD AND CLIMATE CHANGE ADAPTATION
Related press
Ukraine: EIB supports Agri-Food Sector in Ukraine with EUR 50 million

Summary sheet

Release date
4 April 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/10/2014
20120142
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ASTARTA AGRI-FOOD AND CLIMATE CHANGE ADAPTATION
TOV FIRMA ASTARTA-KYIV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 100 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed investment programme comprises the construction and operation of eight grain elevators, one linked to a soya bean crushing and oil extraction plant of 700 t/d of soybeans. The plant and grain elevators are spread over eight different locations in Poltova, Vynnitsia and Khmelnitskiy regions in Ukraine. The total storage capacity with the necessary elevators and grain drying systems is 513,000 t.

The Project improves the resource efficiency of the country's agri-food sector and contributes to better food security. The country's food self-sufficiency will be improved in terms of locally processed food, with higher environmental sustainability, better feed/food quality (health), and increased storage capacity. The Project will help to create a buffer against lower agricultural yields at times of adverse climate events and thus provides valuable climate-change adaptation measures to the country. The project will generate additional employment in Ukraine's rural communities. It also aims to support the country's economic development and its integration with international markets.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Elevator facilities are not under the provisions of Annex I or II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and do not require a full environmental impact assessment ("EIA"). However, according to Ukrainian law, the Project's components require a full EIA, including public consultation. The EIA procedure in Ukraine is not at the level of the international standards, especially with regards to (1) permitting and public hearing procedures, (2) emission limits, and (3) enforcement of emissions below the limits. The Promoter has mitigated these risks by introducing open discussion with local communities and pro-actively organising public hearings for the Project's schemes.

The promoter will be required to comply with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

This operation is covered by the ELM Political Risk Guarantee.

This operation is covered by the EU Political Risk Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
18/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ASTARTA AGRI-FOOD AND CLIMATE CHANGE ADAPTATION
17/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ASTARTA AGRI-FOOD AND CLIMATE CHANGE ADAPTATION
17/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ASTARTA AGRI-FOOD AND CLIMATE CHANGE ADAPTATION
Other links
Related press
Ukraine: EIB supports Agri-Food Sector in Ukraine with EUR 50 million

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ASTARTA AGRI-FOOD AND CLIMATE CHANGE ADAPTATION
Publication Date
18 Jun 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
47071826
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120142
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ASTARTA AGRI-FOOD AND CLIMATE CHANGE ADAPTATION
Publication Date
17 Jun 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53222446
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120142
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ASTARTA AGRI-FOOD AND CLIMATE CHANGE ADAPTATION
Publication Date
17 Jun 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53219970
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120142
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ASTARTA AGRI-FOOD AND CLIMATE CHANGE ADAPTATION
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ASTARTA AGRI-FOOD AND CLIMATE CHANGE ADAPTATION
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ASTARTA AGRI-FOOD AND CLIMATE CHANGE ADAPTATION
Other links
Summary sheet
ASTARTA AGRI-FOOD AND CLIMATE CHANGE ADAPTATION
Data sheet
ASTARTA AGRI-FOOD AND CLIMATE CHANGE ADAPTATION
Related press
Ukraine: EIB supports Agri-Food Sector in Ukraine with EUR 50 million

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ukraine: EIB supports Agri-Food Sector in Ukraine with EUR 50 million
Other links
Related public register
18/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ASTARTA AGRI-FOOD AND CLIMATE CHANGE ADAPTATION
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ASTARTA AGRI-FOOD AND CLIMATE CHANGE ADAPTATION
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ASTARTA AGRI-FOOD AND CLIMATE CHANGE ADAPTATION

General enquiries and comments

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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