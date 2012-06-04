ALDER HEY CHILDRENS HOSPITAL PPP

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Summary sheet
- Health - Human health and social work activities
PPP Investment loan for the construction and maintenance of a new children's hospital in Liverpool, the Alder Hey Childrens Health Park. The project constitutes the first phase of the replacement of the existing children's hospital. Alder Hey Children’s Hospital is one of the largest specialist children’s healthcare providers in Western Europe and delivers a wide range of services to Liverpool and the wider North West region of England.
The Project will transform the delivery of accessible, high quality care through the creation of a Children’s Health Park aimed at improving the overall health and well-being of children and young people, increasing access and reducing inequalities, supporting the recruitment and retention of high quality staff, providing a flexible, affordable and sustainable solution within a reasonable timeframe, developing active partnerships with children, young people and their families, and building on existing partnerships with academic institutions.
Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, though the Project may be covered by annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required and the screening decision of the relevant authority. The aim of the Project is to improve the care of children receiving hospital services and its social value is therefore considered to be positive.
The Project is being procured using the competitive dialogue process for Public Private Partnerships (PPPs), which was launched with publication in the OJEU on January 10th 2010. Final bids were submitted in February 2012 and the Trust has chosen a preferred private partner. The Bank requires the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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