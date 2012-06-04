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ALDER HEY CHILDRENS HOSPITAL PPP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 63,061,744.24
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 63,061,744.24
Health : € 63,061,744.24
Signature date(s)
21/03/2013 : € 63,061,744.24
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ALDER HEY CHILDRENS HOSPITAL PPP
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALDER HEY CHILDRENS HOSPITAL PPP

Summary sheet

Release date
4 June 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/03/2013
20120137
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ALDER HEY CHILDRENS HOSPITAL
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
GBP 54 million (EUR 67 million)
GBP 240 million (EUR 297 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

PPP Investment loan for the construction and maintenance of a new children's hospital in Liverpool, the Alder Hey Childrens Health Park. The project constitutes the first phase of the replacement of the existing children's hospital. Alder Hey Children’s Hospital is one of the largest specialist children’s healthcare providers in Western Europe and delivers a wide range of services to Liverpool and the wider North West region of England.

The Project will transform the delivery of accessible, high quality care through the creation of a Children’s Health Park aimed at improving the overall health and well-being of children and young people, increasing access and reducing inequalities, supporting the recruitment and retention of high quality staff, providing a flexible, affordable and sustainable solution within a reasonable timeframe, developing active partnerships with children, young people and their families, and building on existing partnerships with academic institutions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, though the Project may be covered by annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required and the screening decision of the relevant authority. The aim of the Project is to improve the care of children receiving hospital services and its social value is therefore considered to be positive.

The Project is being procured using the competitive dialogue process for Public Private Partnerships (PPPs), which was launched with publication in the OJEU on January 10th 2010. Final bids were submitted in February 2012 and the Trust has chosen a preferred private partner. The Bank requires the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.

Related documents
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ALDER HEY CHILDRENS HOSPITAL PPP
03/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALDER HEY CHILDRENS HOSPITAL PPP
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ALDER HEY CHILDRENS HOSPITAL PPP
Publication Date
31 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
185381414
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120137
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALDER HEY CHILDRENS HOSPITAL PPP
Publication Date
3 Jan 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
45383724
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120137
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ALDER HEY CHILDRENS HOSPITAL PPP
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALDER HEY CHILDRENS HOSPITAL PPP
Other links
Summary sheet
ALDER HEY CHILDRENS HOSPITAL
Data sheet
ALDER HEY CHILDRENS HOSPITAL PPP
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications