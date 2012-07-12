REHABILITIERUNG BERLINER U-BAHN

Summary sheet
Rehabiltiation of infrastructure in the Berlin underground network including reduced mobility access, safety measures and signalling systems during 2012-2015
The project will improve the quality of public transport service in terms of travel time, comfort and reliability and will increase the attractiveness of public transport in the metropolitan area, thus contributing to reduce reliance on private cars and their negative impact on the environment and congestion. In addition, the project will include noise abatement measures which will improve the comfort not only for passengers at stations and in the vehicles but also for people in the surroundings. People with reduced mobility and disabilities will also have better access to the stations and trains, in line with the objectives on passengers rights set in the 2011 White Paper. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (c) common interest, sustainable transport.
The rehabilitation and upgrading of railways fall under Annex II of the EU EIA Directive, according to which the need for a full EIA is decided on a case-by-case analysis by the Competent Authority. The need for Environmental Impact Assessment(s) will be analysed during appraisal once the final scope of the project is defined, together with any potential significant or negative impacts of the project on areas included in the Natura 2000 network (according to the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the Birds Directive 79/409/EEC). The question of the project falling within a plan or a programme requiring a Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) in line with EU Directive 2001/42/EC will also be further examined during appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EEC/ or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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