TURK TELEKOM R&D

Summary sheet
The program concerns Turk Telekom Groups RDI activities carried out from 2012 to 2014 in the field of fixed line, mobile and internet based services. The key focus is the development of new technologies and services adapted to the local needs and culture. Some of the activities are done in the context of FP7 or EUREKA programs.
The broadband telecommunications market in Turkey is becoming very competitive with innovation driving the development of new innovative and attractive services among the operators in order to avoid revenue saturation. RDI activities in telecom services are necessary in order to adapt innovative services to the local environment, thus encouraging faster take up rates of broadband usage. The project is expected to stimulate the uptake of broadband services and therefore reduce the current digital divide to the member states of the EU. It is eligible under the pre-accession facility and under Knowledge Economy (Innovation), if it would be carried out in Europe.
The project activities do not fall under Annexes I and II of the EU Directive 2011/92/EC, and are therefore not subject to mandatory Environmental Impact Assessments. As the proposed investments will mainly take place inside existing office buildings and concern to a large extent software research/development, no particular negative impact on the environment is expected.Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
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