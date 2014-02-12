PLK E75 RAIL BALTICA WARSZAWA-SADOWNE

Summary sheet
Modernisation of 66km of the E-75 Rail Baltica line from Warsaw to the border with Lithuania, on the section from Warszawa Rembertow to Tluszcz (Sadowne).
The project consists of the modernisation of about 66.5km of existing twin track electrified line on the E75, north-east from Warsaw in central Poland, plus the construction of new parallel tracks close to Warsaw for suburban traffic. The project lies on the “Rail Baltica” which connects Helsinki with Warsaw, via Tallinn, Riga and Kaunas. In line with European standards, the modernisation will allow for operating speeds of up to 160 km/h for passenger trains and 120 km/h for freight trains and an increased axle load up to 22 tonnes.
The project falls under Annex II of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. In accordance with Polish regulations, the project was automatically screened in. EIA Decisions were issued in 2009 and 2011. The project forms part of the Polish Railway Master Plan to 2030 as well as the Infrastructure & Environment Operational Program 2007 to 2013. Both of these have been subject to high level environmental assessment in accordance with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC. The project’s potential impacts on the environment, including protected areas and species, shall be further appraised.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/17/EC/ or 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.