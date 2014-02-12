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PLK E75 RAIL BALTICA WARSZAWA-SADOWNE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 180,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 180,000,000
Transport : € 180,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/09/2014 : € 180,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - 20120044 NTS 1 PLK E75 RAIL BALTICA WARSZAWA-SADOWNE
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - 20120044 NTS 2 PLK E75 RAIL BALTICA WARSZAWA-SADOWNE
Related public register
20/05/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLK E75 RAIL BALTICA WARSZAWA-SADOWNE
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PLK E75 RAIL BALTICA WARSZAWA-SADOWNE

Summary sheet

Release date
12 February 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/09/2014
20120044
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PLK E75 RAIL BALTICA WARSZAWA-SADOWNE
PKP POLSKIE LINIE KOLEJOWE SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 180 million
EUR 428 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Modernisation of 66km of the E-75 Rail Baltica line from Warsaw to the border with Lithuania, on the section from Warszawa Rembertow to Tluszcz (Sadowne).

The project consists of the modernisation of about 66.5km of existing twin track electrified line on the E75, north-east from Warsaw in central Poland, plus the construction of new parallel tracks close to Warsaw for suburban traffic. The project lies on the “Rail Baltica” which connects Helsinki with Warsaw, via Tallinn, Riga and Kaunas. In line with European standards, the modernisation will allow for operating speeds of up to 160 km/h for passenger trains and 120 km/h for freight trains and an increased axle load up to 22 tonnes.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex II of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. In accordance with Polish regulations, the project was automatically screened in. EIA Decisions were issued in 2009 and 2011. The project forms part of the Polish Railway Master Plan to 2030 as well as the Infrastructure & Environment Operational Program 2007 to 2013. Both of these have been subject to high level environmental assessment in accordance with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC. The project’s potential impacts on the environment, including protected areas and species, shall be further appraised.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/17/EC/ or 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - 20120044 NTS 1 PLK E75 RAIL BALTICA WARSZAWA-SADOWNE
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - 20120044 NTS 2 PLK E75 RAIL BALTICA WARSZAWA-SADOWNE
20/05/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLK E75 RAIL BALTICA WARSZAWA-SADOWNE
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PLK E75 RAIL BALTICA WARSZAWA-SADOWNE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - 20120044 NTS 1 PLK E75 RAIL BALTICA WARSZAWA-SADOWNE
Publication Date
11 Mar 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
51362001
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120044
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - 20120044 NTS 2 PLK E75 RAIL BALTICA WARSZAWA-SADOWNE
Publication Date
11 Mar 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
50191913
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120044
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLK E75 RAIL BALTICA WARSZAWA-SADOWNE
Publication Date
20 May 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52880113
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120044
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PLK E75 RAIL BALTICA WARSZAWA-SADOWNE
Publication Date
31 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
254896903
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120044
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - 20120044 NTS 1 PLK E75 RAIL BALTICA WARSZAWA-SADOWNE
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - 20120044 NTS 2 PLK E75 RAIL BALTICA WARSZAWA-SADOWNE
Related public register
20/05/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLK E75 RAIL BALTICA WARSZAWA-SADOWNE
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PLK E75 RAIL BALTICA WARSZAWA-SADOWNE
Other links
Summary sheet
PLK E75 RAIL BALTICA WARSZAWA-SADOWNE
Data sheet
PLK E75 RAIL BALTICA WARSZAWA-SADOWNE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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