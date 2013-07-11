PLK E-30 PHASE 2 KATOWICE - KRAKOW

Summary sheet
The project consists of the modernisation of 58km of an existing dual electrified railway line in the Silesian and Malopolskie regions between Sosnowiec Jezor and Krakow Mydiniki in southern Poland.
The project will be located on the TEN T comprehensive network, according to the proposed revision of the TEN T guidelines. The project will increase the quality of rail services provided in Poland as well as promote longer distance travel by rail by improving interoperability between Member States. The project will thereby enhance sustainable transport in line with EU objectives. The project is also located in a convergence zone and by facilitating access promotes regional development. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects to develop less developed regions as well as point (c) common interest. The project is expected to be co-funded under the 2007-2013 Operational Program Infrastructure and Environment. JASPERS is supporting the preparation of the application to the OPIE. The project’s compliance with the Lending Policy for Transport (Decision CA/452/11) is to be confirmed during appraisal.
The project falls under Annex II of EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended, and was screened in by the Competent Authorities. Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) have been performed and the Competent Authorities gave their positive Environmental Decision (ED) for all sections of the project at various times during 2008 and 2012 (four decisions plus one amended decision, all from two different regions). The project lies adjacent to Krzeszowice Site of Community Interest (PLH120044) and is located in the vicinity of a number of other Natura 2000 sites. Outside these European protected areas, various protected species may also be impacted by the project. So the provisions of the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) apply. This is to be further appraised.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.