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TANGENZIALE EST ESTERNA MILANO PPP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 700,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 700,000,000
Transport : € 700,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/02/2014 : € 700,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - IT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Progetto definitivo - IT
Related public register
01/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TANGENZIALE EST ESTERNA MILANO PPP
Related public register
01/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TANGENZIALE EST ESTERNA MILANO PPP

Summary sheet

Release date
6 August 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/02/2014
20120008
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TANGENZIALE EST ESTERNA MILANO PPP
TANGENZIALE ESTERNA SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 700 million
EUR 1400 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists in the construction of a new 32-km long toll motorway and ancillary works building the Eastern External bypass of the city of Milan (i.e.: TEEM), which will link the motorway A4 (Milano-Venezia) at Agrate Brianza, in the north, to the motorway A1 (Milano-Bologna) at Melegnano, in the south.

The proposed new motorway will relieve traffic congestion along the eastern bypass corridor of Milan. It is therefore expected to result in substantial travel time savings, as well as in a reduction in trafic. The project is also expected to have a positive impact on air quality and greenhouse gas benefits by reducing trafic and thus motor vehicles emissions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will be required to comply with the relevant national and regional legal framework, and to be in line with EU environmental policies. The Promoter has already provided some documentationfor approval to the Competent Authorities. The compliance with the EIA Directives will be discussed and verified during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the award of the concession and implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
During appraisal, the Bank will review the appropriateness of the procurement procedures and require that they are compliant with the applicable EU directives.

Related documents
01/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TANGENZIALE EST ESTERNA MILANO PPP
01/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TANGENZIALE EST ESTERNA MILANO PPP
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - IT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Progetto definitivo - IT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TANGENZIALE EST ESTERNA MILANO PPP
Publication Date
1 Feb 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78784054
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120008
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TANGENZIALE EST ESTERNA MILANO PPP
Publication Date
1 Feb 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49732633
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120008
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TANGENZIALE EST ESTERNA MILANO PPP
Related public register
01/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TANGENZIALE EST ESTERNA MILANO PPP
Other links
Summary sheet
TANGENZIALE EST ESTERNA MILANO PPP
Data sheet
TANGENZIALE EST ESTERNA MILANO PPP
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - IT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Progetto definitivo - IT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications