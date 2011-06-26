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ROAD REHABILITATION AND CITY BYPASS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Montenegro : € 30,000,000
Transport : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/06/2014 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related public register
03/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROAD REHABILITATION AND CITY BYPASS
Related public register
08/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ROAD REHABILITATION AND CITY BYPASS - Land Acquisition Plan of Action for Lepenac Climbing Lane
Related public register
02/05/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - ROAD REHABILITATION AND CITY BYPASS - Resettlement Policy Framework

Summary sheet

Release date
26 November 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/06/2014
20110626
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ROAD REHABILITATION AND CITY BYPASS
MONTENEGRO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 66 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Rehabilitation of main and secondary roads and construction of city bypasses

The project is expected to promote economic growth, facilitate trade, support private sector development and ultimately contribute to economic and social cohesion in the region. The project is therefore eligible under the Mandate of the Pre-Accession countries. It is estimated that some 54 km of roads will be constructed or upgraded and a 2.5km tunnel will be built.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The individual components of the project are investments of small and medium size that are likely to have reduced environmental and social impacts. If situated in the EU, these schemes would likely fall under Annex II of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore be subject to screening. Appropriate screening procedures, also in relation to natural habitats and protected species, as well as land acquisition/resettlement will be put in place in collaboration with the other co-financing potential partners. An appropriate Resettlement Policy Framework will be developed to address potential physical or economic displacement.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
03/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROAD REHABILITATION AND CITY BYPASS
08/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ROAD REHABILITATION AND CITY BYPASS - Land Acquisition Plan of Action for Lepenac Climbing Lane
02/05/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - ROAD REHABILITATION AND CITY BYPASS - Resettlement Policy Framework

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROAD REHABILITATION AND CITY BYPASS
Publication Date
3 Jul 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53495794
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110626
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Montenegro
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ROAD REHABILITATION AND CITY BYPASS - Land Acquisition Plan of Action for Lepenac Climbing Lane
Publication Date
8 Apr 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74965889
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20110626
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Montenegro
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - ROAD REHABILITATION AND CITY BYPASS - Resettlement Policy Framework
Publication Date
2 May 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74969192
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20110626
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Montenegro
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROAD REHABILITATION AND CITY BYPASS
Related public register
08/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ROAD REHABILITATION AND CITY BYPASS - Land Acquisition Plan of Action for Lepenac Climbing Lane
Related public register
02/05/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - ROAD REHABILITATION AND CITY BYPASS - Resettlement Policy Framework
Other links
Summary sheet
ROAD REHABILITATION AND CITY BYPASS
Data sheet
ROAD REHABILITATION AND CITY BYPASS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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