LV WATSAN - KISUMU

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
The project entails the rehabilitation and construction of water supply and wastewater systems in Kisumu and some peri-urban areas.
The project involves the expansion of the water supply and rehabilitation and expansion of the wastewater system in the city of Kisumu, as well as certain satellite towns around the city. The operation is expected to contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals by increasing access for the population to safe drinking water and sewerage connection while protecting the environment and sustaining the development of communities in the Lake Victoria region.
Any environmental and social impact will be addressed in accordance with Kenyan's national regulations to the satisfaction of the Bank and will be covered by the project's specific environmental and social management plan and resettlement action plan.
The promoter will be required to implement the project in accordance with the Agence Française de Développement (the other co-financier of the project) procurement rules and procedures and in compliance with the requirements and standards agreed between the EIB, AFD and KfW for projects under the Mutual Reliance Initiative for operations outside the EU, as foreseen in the Bank's Guide to Procurement. In particular, calls for international tenders will be published in the Official Journal of the EU in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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