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LV WATSAN - KISUMU

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 35,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Kenya : € 35,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 35,000,000
Signature date(s)
2/10/2020 : € 35,000,000
Other links
Related public register
07/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LV WATSAN - KISUMU

Summary sheet

Release date
19 July 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/10/2020
20110619
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LV WATSAN - KISUMU
LAKE VICTORIA SOUTH WATER SERVICES BOARD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 35 million
EUR 70 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project entails the rehabilitation and construction of water supply and wastewater systems in Kisumu and some peri-urban areas.

The project involves the expansion of the water supply and rehabilitation and expansion of the wastewater system in the city of Kisumu, as well as certain satellite towns around the city. The operation is expected to contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals by increasing access for the population to safe drinking water and sewerage connection while protecting the environment and sustaining the development of communities in the Lake Victoria region.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Any environmental and social impact will be addressed in accordance with Kenyan's national regulations to the satisfaction of the Bank and will be covered by the project's specific environmental and social management plan and resettlement action plan.

The promoter will be required to implement the project in accordance with the Agence Française de Développement (the other co-financier of the project) procurement rules and procedures and in compliance with the requirements and standards agreed between the EIB, AFD and KfW for projects under the Mutual Reliance Initiative for operations outside the EU, as foreseen in the Bank's Guide to Procurement. In particular, calls for international tenders will be published in the Official Journal of the EU in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
07/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LV WATSAN - KISUMU

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LV WATSAN - KISUMU
Publication Date
7 Jul 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67005011
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110619
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Kenya
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LV WATSAN - KISUMU
Other links
Summary sheet
LV WATSAN - KISUMU
Data sheet
LV WATSAN - KISUMU

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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