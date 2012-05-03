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TOSCANA ENERGIA GAS & SOLAR

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 75,000,000
Energy : € 75,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/12/2013 : € 15,000,000
25/07/2012 : € 60,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TOSCANA ENERGIA GAS & SOLAR

Summary sheet

Release date
3 May 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/07/2012
20110573
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TOSCANA ENERGIA GAS & SOLAR
A local multi-utility group in charge of the management and operation of the gas distribution and production of electricity from renewable sources.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 75 million
EUR 150 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project is part of the promoter’s ongoing investment programme to upgrade and expand its gas distribution networks in its concession areas (including 106 municipalities in 8 provinces of Tuscany Region). It also covers the installation of several small solar photovoltaic systems on the roofs of industrial/commercial/agricultural facilities and of all the gas pressure reduction and metering stations owned by the promoter.

The upgrading and the expansion of the gas distribution is necessary to maintain a safe, reliable and leak-free service to existing consumers, meet peak demands, and to cater for growing demand. Any increase of penetration of gas in domestic, commercial and industrial sectors will tend to displace less efficient and more polluting sources of energy, thereby contributing to the EU objectives of resource efficiency in energy and environmental protection. The installation of solar photovoltaic systems contributes to national and European targets for renewable energy generation and hence to environmental and security of energy supply objectives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Current information suggests that the project components will fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (85/337/EEC as amended in 1997 and 2003), requiring the competent authority to determine the need for an EIA in line with the Directive. This will be further assessed during appraisal.

The promoter is required to tender works, supplies and services contracts following procurement rules of relevant national and EU legislation, as defined by Directive 2004/17/EC, including publication in the EU Official Journal where appropriate.

Comments

n/a

Related documents
24/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TOSCANA ENERGIA GAS & SOLAR

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TOSCANA ENERGIA GAS & SOLAR
Publication Date
24 Apr 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58602959
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110573
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TOSCANA ENERGIA GAS & SOLAR
Other links
Summary sheet
TOSCANA ENERGIA GAS & SOLAR
Data sheet
TOSCANA ENERGIA GAS & SOLAR

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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