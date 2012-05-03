TOSCANA ENERGIA GAS & SOLAR

Summary sheet
The project is part of the promoter’s ongoing investment programme to upgrade and expand its gas distribution networks in its concession areas (including 106 municipalities in 8 provinces of Tuscany Region). It also covers the installation of several small solar photovoltaic systems on the roofs of industrial/commercial/agricultural facilities and of all the gas pressure reduction and metering stations owned by the promoter.
The upgrading and the expansion of the gas distribution is necessary to maintain a safe, reliable and leak-free service to existing consumers, meet peak demands, and to cater for growing demand. Any increase of penetration of gas in domestic, commercial and industrial sectors will tend to displace less efficient and more polluting sources of energy, thereby contributing to the EU objectives of resource efficiency in energy and environmental protection. The installation of solar photovoltaic systems contributes to national and European targets for renewable energy generation and hence to environmental and security of energy supply objectives.
Current information suggests that the project components will fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (85/337/EEC as amended in 1997 and 2003), requiring the competent authority to determine the need for an EIA in line with the Directive. This will be further assessed during appraisal.
The promoter is required to tender works, supplies and services contracts following procurement rules of relevant national and EU legislation, as defined by Directive 2004/17/EC, including publication in the EU Official Journal where appropriate.
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