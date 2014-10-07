LYCEES HQE ILE DE FRANCE

Summary sheet
La Région Ile de France a défini son programme d'investissement en faveur des lycées jusqu'à l'horizon 2022. La Banque se concentrera sur la période 2014-2019 pour ce dossier d’instruction.
Financement dans le cadre du Plan pluriannuel d'investissement (PPI) de la Région Ile de France de son programme d’investissement pour la rénovation et la construction de lycées, ainsi que l'amélioration de l'efficacité énergétique.
Le projet comprend les nouveaux bâtiments, les extensions et rénovations des établissements d'enseignement secondaire (lycées). La Directive 2011/92/EU ne mentionne pas spécifiquement la nécessité d'une Etude d'impact environnemental (EIA) pour les bâtiments destinés à l'éducation, mais certains sous-projets pourraient être considérés comme des projets d'aménagement urbain et pourraient nécessiter une EIA (Annexe II de la Directive européenne). Ce point sera examiné pendant l'instruction.
Un certain nombre de sous-projets sont situés dans des départements ayant un taux élevé de chômage des jeunes. Le projet contribuera à l'amélioration du dispositif d'enseignement dans les ZEP (Zone d'Education Prioritaire) et donc aura un impact social positif important.
Les procédures de passation des marchés et d'appel d'offres utilisées par le promoteur seront conformes avec les directives européennes de passation des marchés (Directives 2004/17/EC et 2004/18/EC, modifiées par le Règlement 1874/2004). Les procédures seront vérifiées pendant l'évaluation.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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