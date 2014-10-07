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LYCEES HQE ILE DE FRANCE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 800,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 800,000,000
Education : € 800,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/12/2014 : € 800,000,000
Other links
Related public register
07/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LYCEES HQE ILE DE FRANCE
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LYCEES HQE ILE DE FRANCE
Related press
France: EIB provides EUR 200 million to finance HEQ secondary schools in Île-de-France region

Summary sheet

Release date
7 October 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2014
20110553
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LYCEES HQE ILE DE FRANCE
REGION D'ILE-DE-FRANCE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 800 millions
EUR 1639 millions
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

La Région Ile de France a défini son programme d'investissement en faveur des lycées jusqu'à l'horizon 2022. La Banque se concentrera sur la période 2014-2019 pour ce dossier d’instruction.

Financement dans le cadre du Plan pluriannuel d'investissement (PPI) de la Région Ile de France de son programme d’investissement pour la rénovation et la construction de lycées, ainsi que l'amélioration de l'efficacité énergétique.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Le projet comprend les nouveaux bâtiments, les extensions et rénovations des établissements d'enseignement secondaire (lycées). La Directive 2011/92/EU ne mentionne pas spécifiquement la nécessité d'une Etude d'impact environnemental (EIA) pour les bâtiments destinés à l'éducation, mais certains sous-projets pourraient être considérés comme des projets d'aménagement urbain et pourraient nécessiter une EIA (Annexe II de la Directive européenne). Ce point sera examiné pendant l'instruction.

Un certain nombre de sous-projets sont situés dans des départements ayant un taux élevé de chômage des jeunes. Le projet contribuera à l'amélioration du dispositif d'enseignement dans les ZEP (Zone d'Education Prioritaire) et donc aura un impact social positif important.

Les procédures de passation des marchés et d'appel d'offres utilisées par le promoteur seront conformes avec les directives européennes de passation des marchés (Directives 2004/17/EC et 2004/18/EC, modifiées par le Règlement 1874/2004). Les procédures seront vérifiées pendant l'évaluation.

Related documents
07/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LYCEES HQE ILE DE FRANCE
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LYCEES HQE ILE DE FRANCE
Other links
Related press
France: EIB provides EUR 200 million to finance HEQ secondary schools in Île-de-France region

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LYCEES HQE ILE DE FRANCE
Publication Date
7 Jan 2015
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
55874852
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110553
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LYCEES HQE ILE DE FRANCE
Publication Date
15 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135312072
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110553
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LYCEES HQE ILE DE FRANCE
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LYCEES HQE ILE DE FRANCE
Other links
Summary sheet
LYCEES HQE ILE DE FRANCE
Data sheet
LYCEES HQE ILE DE FRANCE
Related press
France: EIB provides EUR 200 million to finance HEQ secondary schools in Île-de-France region

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EIB provides EUR 200 million to finance HEQ secondary schools in Île-de-France region
Other links
Related public register
07/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LYCEES HQE ILE DE FRANCE
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LYCEES HQE ILE DE FRANCE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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