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CASABLANCA CSP PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 83,750,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 83,750,000
Energy : € 83,750,000
Signature date(s)
23/12/2015 : € 33,750,000
22/12/2015 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related public register
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CASABLANCA CSP PROJECT
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CASABLANCA CSP PROJECT

Summary sheet

Release date
20 April 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2015
20110521
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CASABLANCA CSP PROJECT
ACS SERVICIOS COMMUNICACIONES Y ENERGIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 140 million
EUR 345 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction, operation and maintenance of a concentrated solar power (CSP) plant located in Talarrubias (Badajoz / Extremadura / Spain) with a capacity of 49.9MW and using molten salt storage technology.

The project’s objective is to contribute to the development of renewable energy generation capacity.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EC (as amended) and has been screened in by the competent national authorities which have required an EIA including public consultation. According to the information available the project grid connection is partly inside a Natura 2000 site, which includes protected bird species. Confirmation will be obtained that the EIA has been carried out in compliance with EU Directives and whether the environmental authority has performed an appropriate assessment in compliance the EU Habitats Directive.

Neither the promoter nor the special purpose company are subject to EU Procurement Directives. Suitable procurement procedures, including an appropriate selection of works, goods and services offered at competitive prices should be applied in the project’s best interests. Details will be verified during appraisal.

Related documents
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CASABLANCA CSP PROJECT
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CASABLANCA CSP PROJECT
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CASABLANCA CSP PROJECT
Publication Date
22 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66011016
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110521
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CASABLANCA CSP PROJECT
Publication Date
7 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65817304
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110521
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CASABLANCA CSP PROJECT
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CASABLANCA CSP PROJECT
Other links
Summary sheet
CASABLANCA CSP PROJECT
Data sheet
CASABLANCA CSP PROJECT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications