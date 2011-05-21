CASABLANCA CSP PROJECT

Summary sheet
Construction, operation and maintenance of a concentrated solar power (CSP) plant located in Talarrubias (Badajoz / Extremadura / Spain) with a capacity of 49.9MW and using molten salt storage technology.
The project’s objective is to contribute to the development of renewable energy generation capacity.
The project falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EC (as amended) and has been screened in by the competent national authorities which have required an EIA including public consultation. According to the information available the project grid connection is partly inside a Natura 2000 site, which includes protected bird species. Confirmation will be obtained that the EIA has been carried out in compliance with EU Directives and whether the environmental authority has performed an appropriate assessment in compliance the EU Habitats Directive.
Neither the promoter nor the special purpose company are subject to EU Procurement Directives. Suitable procurement procedures, including an appropriate selection of works, goods and services offered at competitive prices should be applied in the project’s best interests. Details will be verified during appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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