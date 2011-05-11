BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION

Summary sheet
The Municipality of Sector 4 Bucharest
Investments Department
Tel. +4021 335 92 30, Fax. +4021 337 07 90
The project concerns the thermal rehabilitation of multi-family housing in the municipality of Sector 4 Bucharest. In total 192 buildings with about 11 000 apartments shall be refurbished from 2012 until 2014. The investment will focus on thermal energy efficiency improvements of the building envelope (wall insulation, windows, roof and cellar insulation). The project is very similar to previous operations financed or under appraisal, concerning other sectors of the City of Bucharest.
The project continues the refurbishment of residential buildings under a programme started by the promoter since 2009. The proposed investments aim at reducing energy losses in multi-family lodgments and thus reducing consumption of energy. Thermal rehabilitation of multi-storey buildings is part of the National Energy Efficiency Action Plan of Romania aimed at bringing environmental benefits by supporting projects that help to reduce air pollution and mitigate climate change.
This operation will bring environmental benefits by supporting projects that reduce energy consumption and thus help to reduce air pollution and mitigate climate change. The individual schemes to be financed are likely to be small and are expected to have limited negative environmental impacts. The Bank will assess the promoter’s capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations, if applicable, as well as its capacity to support the Bank's Public Disclosure Policy, which aims at facilitating access by the public to environmentally relevant information.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EEC/ or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required under the Directives.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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