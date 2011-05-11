Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 26,884,986.63
Countries
Sector(s)
Romania : € 26,884,986.63
Services : € 26,884,986.63
Signature date(s)
2/11/2012 : € 26,884,986.63
Other links
Related public register
28/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION
Related public register
30/08/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION
Related press
Romania: EIB continues to support upgrading of energy efficiency of residential buildings in Bucharest

Summary sheet

Release date
14 December 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/11/2012
20110511
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Bucharest Sector 4 Thermal Rehabilitation

The Municipality of Sector 4 Bucharest
Investments Department
Tel. +4021 335 92 30, Fax. +4021 337 07 90

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 60 million
Approximately EUR 81 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the thermal rehabilitation of multi-family housing in the municipality of Sector 4 Bucharest. In total 192 buildings with about 11 000 apartments shall be refurbished from 2012 until 2014. The investment will focus on thermal energy efficiency improvements of the building envelope (wall insulation, windows, roof and cellar insulation). The project is very similar to previous operations financed or under appraisal, concerning other sectors of the City of Bucharest.

The project continues the refurbishment of residential buildings under a programme started by the promoter since 2009. The proposed investments aim at reducing energy losses in multi-family lodgments and thus reducing consumption of energy. Thermal rehabilitation of multi-storey buildings is part of the National Energy Efficiency Action Plan of Romania aimed at bringing environmental benefits by supporting projects that help to reduce air pollution and mitigate climate change.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation will bring environmental benefits by supporting projects that reduce energy consumption and thus help to reduce air pollution and mitigate climate change. The individual schemes to be financed are likely to be small and are expected to have limited negative environmental impacts. The Bank will assess the promoter’s capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations, if applicable, as well as its capacity to support the Bank's Public Disclosure Policy, which aims at facilitating access by the public to environmentally relevant information.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EEC/ or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required under the Directives.

Related documents
28/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION
30/08/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION
Other links
Related press
Romania: EIB continues to support upgrading of energy efficiency of residential buildings in Bucharest

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION
Publication Date
28 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66093951
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110511
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION
Publication Date
30 Aug 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
N/A
Document Number
68642526
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110511
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
28/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION
Related public register
30/08/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION
Other links
Summary sheet
Bucharest Sector 4 Thermal Rehabilitation
Data sheet
BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION
Related press
Romania: EIB continues to support upgrading of energy efficiency of residential buildings in Bucharest

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Romania: EIB continues to support upgrading of energy efficiency of residential buildings in Bucharest
Other links
Related public register
28/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION
Related public register
30/08/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications