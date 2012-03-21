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GAMESA RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 260,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 32,000,000
Spain : € 228,000,000
Industry : € 260,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/11/2012 : € 32,000,000
29/11/2012 : € 228,000,000
Other links
Related public register
14/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GAMESA RDI
Related public register
28/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GAMESA RDI
Related press
Spain: Gamesa obtains EUR 260 million loan for RDI
Related press
African air traffic control to be upgraded following EUR 40m EIB support

Summary sheet

Release date
21 March 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/11/2012
20110463
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GAMESA RDI
GAMESA CORPORACION TECNOLOGICA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 260 million
EUR 530 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of research, development and product/process innovation investments for wind turbine generators in Spain and the United Kingdom.

The projects objective is to develop new and more efficient wind turbine generators.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to be carried out in existing R&D facilities already authorised in which case an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) would not be necessary as per Directive 85/337/EC and its amendments. However, the project may include some components, e.g. on-shore and off-shore experimental wind turbines installations, which may fall under the EIA Directive. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Comments

The Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF) is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.

Related documents
14/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GAMESA RDI
28/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GAMESA RDI
Other links
Related press
Spain: Gamesa obtains EUR 260 million loan for RDI
Related press
African air traffic control to be upgraded following EUR 40m EIB support

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GAMESA RDI
Publication Date
14 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64088494
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110463
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
United Kingdom
European Union
Countries
United Kingdom
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GAMESA RDI
Publication Date
28 Oct 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65607235
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110463
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
United Kingdom
European Union
Countries
United Kingdom
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GAMESA RDI
Related public register
28/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GAMESA RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
GAMESA RDI
Data sheet
GAMESA RDI
Related press
Spain: Gamesa obtains EUR 260 million loan for RDI
Related press
African air traffic control to be upgraded following EUR 40m EIB support

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: Gamesa obtains EUR 260 million loan for RDI
Related press
African air traffic control to be upgraded following EUR 40m EIB support
Other links
Related public register
14/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GAMESA RDI
Related public register
28/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GAMESA RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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