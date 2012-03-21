GAMESA RDI

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Summary sheet
The project consists of research, development and product/process innovation investments for wind turbine generators in Spain and the United Kingdom.
The projects objective is to develop new and more efficient wind turbine generators.
The project is expected to be carried out in existing R&D facilities already authorised in which case an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) would not be necessary as per Directive 85/337/EC and its amendments. However, the project may include some components, e.g. on-shore and off-shore experimental wind turbines installations, which may fall under the EIA Directive. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
The Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF) is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.
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