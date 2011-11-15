Poste Italiane Sviluppo E-services

Summary sheet
POSTE ITALIANE
The project comprises a selection of innovation and modernisation platforms, part of the Poste Italiane 2012-2014 investment programme, including advanced ITC infrastructures, processes / applications of software, coupled with the refurbishment of some postal offices and logistics centres. All selected investments are oriented at improving productivity, expanding the product range and providing higher service reliability via new technological solutions.
The bulk of RDI projects are located in main distribution centres throughout Italy, while modernisation affects mainly postal offices in convergence regions.
Postal and digital services represent a key infrastructure of the knowledge economy.
Efficient postal services are network industries and thus leverages for Italian and EU companies to improve productivity, facilitating logistics and ultimately enhancing the value-chain of many other services and manufacturing companies. Within the new call for smart specialisation strategies, also envisaged under Horizon 2020 and Regions for Economic Changes, reliable postal services are key conditions for the successful inclusion of all regions and operators into potential innovation clusters.
The postal services do not fall under Annexes I and II of EU Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended by Directives 97/11/EEC and 2003/35/EC concerning Environmental Impact Assessment requirements, and their services are subject to national legislation only. As the present project focuses on enhancement of the promoter’s existing operations and facilities, it is expected that the environmental impact will be limited. Details will be assessed during the project appraisal.
The promoter is a public entity and therefore subject to procurement procedures which should comply with directive 2004/18/EG. During the appraisal the utilised procedures and the outcome will be verified.
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