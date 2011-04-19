UK Power Networks Upgrade

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
UK Power Networks Ltd
Rehabilitation and upgrade of three electricity distribution grids in London, Eastern and South-Eastern England 2012-2015
The Project is a 3-year investment programme aimed at renovating and reinforcing the electricity distribution networks of three licensed Distribution Network Operators (DNOs) serving the city of London, the East of England or the South East of England. The Project comprises the implementation of a large number - several thousands - of electricity distribution schemes from low voltage up to 132 kV. The Project also includes research and development activities (R&D) involving the trial of new network technologies and functionalities to facilitate the transition to a “smarter” distribution network.
Environmental impact studies have been/shall be carried out in compliance with the relevant EU and national environmental legislation and mitigating measures will be applied as necessary.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC), with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.