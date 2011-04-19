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UK POWER NETWORKS UPGRADE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 445,151,410.92
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 445,151,410.92
Energy : € 445,151,410.92
Signature date(s)
30/09/2015 : € 13,540,961.41
30/09/2015 : € 20,311,442.11
30/09/2015 : € 33,852,403.52
28/10/2014 : € 64,325,228.36
19/12/2012 : € 98,667,982.24
19/12/2012 : € 98,667,982.24
28/10/2014 : € 115,785,411.04
Other links
Related public register
24/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UK POWER NETWORKS UPGRADE
Related public register
11/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UK POWER NETWORKS UPGRADE

Summary sheet

Release date
15 February 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2012
20110419
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UK Power Networks Upgrade

UK Power Networks Ltd

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
GBP 300 million (EUR 358.51 million)
Estimated at GBP 985.10 million (EUR 1 126 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Rehabilitation and upgrade of three electricity distribution grids in London, Eastern and South-Eastern England 2012-2015

The Project is a 3-year investment programme aimed at renovating and reinforcing the electricity distribution networks of three licensed Distribution Network Operators (DNOs) serving the city of London, the East of England or the South East of England. The Project comprises the implementation of a large number - several thousands - of electricity distribution schemes from low voltage up to 132 kV. The Project also includes research and development activities (R&D) involving the trial of new network technologies and functionalities to facilitate the transition to a “smarter” distribution network.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Environmental impact studies have been/shall be carried out in compliance with the relevant EU and national environmental legislation and mitigating measures will be applied as necessary.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC), with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
24/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UK POWER NETWORKS UPGRADE
11/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UK POWER NETWORKS UPGRADE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UK POWER NETWORKS UPGRADE
Publication Date
24 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66392500
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110419
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UK POWER NETWORKS UPGRADE
Publication Date
11 May 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66393371
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110419
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UK POWER NETWORKS UPGRADE
Related public register
11/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UK POWER NETWORKS UPGRADE
Other links
Summary sheet
UK Power Networks Upgrade
Data sheet
UK POWER NETWORKS UPGRADE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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