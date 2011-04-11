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NETHERLANDS OFFSHORE WIND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 599,145,020.8
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 599,145,020.8
Energy : € 599,145,020.8
Signature date(s)
13/10/2022 : € 12,145,020.8
14/05/2014 : € 180,000,000
14/05/2014 : € 200,000,000
14/05/2014 : € 207,000,000
Other links
Related public register
01/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NETHERLANDS OFFSHORE WIND
Related public register
28/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NETHERLANDS OFFSHORE WIND
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NETHERLANDS OFFSHORE WIND

Summary sheet

Release date
26 September 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/05/2014
20110411
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NETHERLANDS OFFSHORE WIND
Typhoon Offshore B.V.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 599 million
EUR 2653 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Construction and operation of an offshore wind park with a total capacity of 600 MW in the North Sea.

The development of wind energy capacity will support EU and national targets for renewable energy generation and contribute to environmental and security of energy supply objectives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

In line with national legislation, the project has been subject to an EIA which has been approved by the competent authorities. The Bank will review the EIA during appraisal, including a verification of any effects on nature conservation sites.

The promoter is a private company not benefiting from special or exclusive rights, thus not subject to the EU Utilities Directive. In line with its principles and its statute, the Bank will verify that suitable procurement procedures, including an appropriate selection of works, goods and services offered at competitive prices are applied. Details will be verified during appraisal.

Related documents
01/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NETHERLANDS OFFSHORE WIND
28/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NETHERLANDS OFFSHORE WIND
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NETHERLANDS OFFSHORE WIND

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NETHERLANDS OFFSHORE WIND
Publication Date
1 Apr 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52292368
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20110411
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NETHERLANDS OFFSHORE WIND
Publication Date
28 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66099050
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110411
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NETHERLANDS OFFSHORE WIND
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87225632
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110411
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NETHERLANDS OFFSHORE WIND
Related public register
28/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NETHERLANDS OFFSHORE WIND
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NETHERLANDS OFFSHORE WIND
Other links
Summary sheet
NETHERLANDS OFFSHORE WIND
Data sheet
NETHERLANDS OFFSHORE WIND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications