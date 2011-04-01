POLAND HEALTH INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

Summary sheet
Financing of the national health investment programme for 2013-2017.
Located in a convergence region, the project is eligible under the Economic and Social Cohesion objective. As a health sector investment, the project also responds to the Bank’s Growth and Employment Potential objective (support for urban renewal and regeneration). The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest of the EU Treaty. The potential and extent to which the investments also contribute to the Bank’s Knowledge Economy priority objective will be examined during appraisal.
Health facilities are not specifically mentioned in the EU Directive 2011/92/EU; however, the project may fall under Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development, in which case the decision on whether an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is needed is up to the local competent authorities. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required and the screening decision of the competent authority.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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