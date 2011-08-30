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STM R&D ITALY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 350,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 350,000,000
Industry : € 350,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/03/2013 : € 350,000,000
Other links
Related public register
07/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STM R&D ITALY
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - STM R&D ITALY
Related press
Italy: EUR 350 million loan to STMicroelectronics for R&D projects

Summary sheet

Release date
30 August 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/03/2013
20110299
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
STM R&D Italy

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 350 million
To be determined during appraisal.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investments to cover the full cycle from Technology Platform Research and Product RDI up to application-centred RDI.

The project concerns the financing of RDI activities from Technology Platform Research and Product RDI up to application-centred RDI as well as the upgrade and capacity expansion of an existing semiconductor manufacturing plant.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Semiconductor RDI and manufacturing facilities are not specifically covered by Annexes I & II of the EU Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended by 97/11/EC, 2003/35/EC and 2009/31/EC, and the, and therefore not subject to mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment. The proposed investments will take place mainly inside buildings at RDI and manufacturing facilities already being used for similar activities, and are not expected to have a significant environmental impact on the surroundings. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
07/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STM R&D ITALY
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - STM R&D ITALY
Other links
Related press
Italy: EUR 350 million loan to STMicroelectronics for R&D projects

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STM R&D ITALY
Publication Date
7 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67568117
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110299
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - STM R&D ITALY
Publication Date
7 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63447384
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110299
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STM R&D ITALY
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - STM R&D ITALY
Other links
Summary sheet
STM R&D Italy
Data sheet
STM R&D ITALY
Related press
Italy: EUR 350 million loan to STMicroelectronics for R&D projects

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EUR 350 million loan to STMicroelectronics for R&D projects
Other links
Related public register
07/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STM R&D ITALY
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - STM R&D ITALY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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