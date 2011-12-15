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METRO DE QUITO

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 240,968,729.7
Countries
Sector(s)
Ecuador : € 240,968,729.7
Transport : € 240,968,729.7
Signature date(s)
14/11/2016 : € 40,968,729.7
28/11/2012 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related public register
15/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - METRO DE QUITO
Related press
Ecuador: EIB supports post-earthquake reconstruction with USD 175 million loan
Related press
Ecuador: EIB loan for Quito’s first metro line

Summary sheet

Release date
15 December 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/11/2012
20110297
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
METRO DE QUITO
Distrito Metropolitano de Quito
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 241 million
EUR 1827 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction of the first metro line in Quito, 23 km long, with 15 stations. The project also includes the acquisition of 18 new 6-car trains to operate on the line.

The project should help promote a sustainable public transport system in Quito. The city currently suffers from congestion problems and the project should attract private car users. The proposed operation would be in line with the strategic objectives set for the ALA Mandate, as it contributes to environmental sustainability and energy use optimisation, due to the expected positive modal shift to metro from private vehicles, with a reduction in transport-related pollutants emissions and fuel consumption.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

According to EU legislation, metro projects fall under Annex II of Directive 85/337/EC as amended and therefore competent authorities decide on a case-by-case basis whether a full EIA has to be carried out or not. The EIA process for the project started during the second half of 2011, and is expected to be concluded by Q1 2012. The EIB will ensure that, together with compliance with national legislation, the EIA respects the principles of EU Directives, including aspects of public consultation and stakeholders engagement. A proper resettlement policy framework and action plan are also required, in line with EU policy. The project is expected to bring to an overall improvement of environment thanks to the reduction in transport-related emissions. All details about these issues will be checked at appraisal stage

The project will have to comply with the basic principles of the EU policy on procurement. As it is still at an early stage, procurement procedures have not started yet. Full details on procurement for all the components will be checked during appraisal and monitored during implementation. The main project components shall in any case be internationally tendered, consistent with the principles of EIB's Guide to Procurement, the application of which is a precondition for Bank financing. Through the international competitive bidding process, it is expected a strong participation of EU contractors in the bidding for the civil works and the rolling stock.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
15/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - METRO DE QUITO
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related press
Ecuador: EIB supports post-earthquake reconstruction with USD 175 million loan
Related press
Ecuador: EIB loan for Quito’s first metro line

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - METRO DE QUITO
Publication Date
15 Oct 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54955479
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110297
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Ecuador
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - METRO DE QUITO
Other links
Summary sheet
METRO DE QUITO
Data sheet
METRO DE QUITO
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related press
Ecuador: EIB supports post-earthquake reconstruction with USD 175 million loan
Related press
Ecuador: EIB loan for Quito’s first metro line

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ecuador: EIB supports post-earthquake reconstruction with USD 175 million loan
Related press
Ecuador: EIB loan for Quito’s first metro line
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related public register
15/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - METRO DE QUITO

Videos

Thumbnail: Supporting climate action projects in Latin America
Supporting climate action projects in Latin America
Learn more
Thumbnail: Around the world on a metro, with the EIB
Around the world on a metro, with the EIB
Learn more
Thumbnail: Quito metro in Ecuador
Quito metro in Ecuador
Learn more

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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