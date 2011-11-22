TRANSPORT URBAIN METTIS METZ

Summary sheet
Communauté d'Agglomération Metz Métropole
Financing of an exclusive lane public transport project, including the introduction of two exclusive lane bus routes and the acquisition of low-pollution buses.
This includes the construction of 8 km of bus lanes on four arterial routes with priority at junctions, the reorganisation of the current bus network and other support measures to promote intermodality.
The METTIS project brings together a number of measures provided for under the city's Urban Transport Plan and is also intended to improve the pricing system and passenger information. It constitutes an operational component of the sustainable development policy introduced by Metz Métropole in 2008, in particular through the implementation of an Agenda 21 action plan and a Climate Plan.
As an exclusive lane public transport project, it comes under Annex II to Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended, so the need to carry out an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is determined by criteria established by the Member State. Under French law, the project is subject to an impact assessment as part of the Declaration of Public Interest (DUP) procedure. The project (overall, including support measures) obtained a favourable opinion from the various government departments, including the environmental authority, and was declared as being in the public interest in May 2010.
The other environmental aspects will be examined in greater detail during the final project appraisal.
As a public inter-municipal cooperation entity, Metz Métropole must comply with public procurement procedures under French law (the Public Procurement Code and the Order of 6 June 2005) resulting from the transposition of Community directives (in particular Directive 2004/18/EC).
Compliance with the regulations will be examined in greater detail during the project appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
Videos
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.