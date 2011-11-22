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TRANSPORT URBAIN METTIS METZ

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 80,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 80,000,000
Transport : € 80,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/04/2013 : € 30,000,000
10/07/2012 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR
Related public register
29/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRANSPORT URBAIN METTIS METZ
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRANSPORT URBAIN METTIS METZ
Related press
France: EUR 50m for innovative Mettis transport project in Metz

Summary sheet

Release date
22 November 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/07/2012
20110267
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
METTIS Metz Urban Transport

Communauté d'Agglomération Metz Métropole

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million.
An estimated EUR 200 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of an exclusive lane public transport project, including the introduction of two exclusive lane bus routes and the acquisition of low-pollution buses.

This includes the construction of 8 km of bus lanes on four arterial routes with priority at junctions, the reorganisation of the current bus network and other support measures to promote intermodality.

The METTIS project brings together a number of measures provided for under the city's Urban Transport Plan and is also intended to improve the pricing system and passenger information. It constitutes an operational component of the sustainable development policy introduced by Metz Métropole in 2008, in particular through the implementation of an Agenda 21 action plan and a Climate Plan.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

As an exclusive lane public transport project, it comes under Annex II to Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended, so the need to carry out an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is determined by criteria established by the Member State. Under French law, the project is subject to an impact assessment as part of the Declaration of Public Interest (DUP) procedure. The project (overall, including support measures) obtained a favourable opinion from the various government departments, including the environmental authority, and was declared as being in the public interest in May 2010.

The other environmental aspects will be examined in greater detail during the final project appraisal.

As a public inter-municipal cooperation entity, Metz Métropole must comply with public procurement procedures under French law (the Public Procurement Code and the Order of 6 June 2005) resulting from the transposition of Community directives (in particular Directive 2004/18/EC).

Compliance with the regulations will be examined in greater detail during the project appraisal.

Related documents
29/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRANSPORT URBAIN METTIS METZ
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRANSPORT URBAIN METTIS METZ
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR
Related press
France: EUR 50m for innovative Mettis transport project in Metz

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRANSPORT URBAIN METTIS METZ
Publication Date
29 Jun 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67328079
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110267
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRANSPORT URBAIN METTIS METZ
Publication Date
7 Oct 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60501975
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110267
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRANSPORT URBAIN METTIS METZ
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRANSPORT URBAIN METTIS METZ
Other links
Summary sheet
METTIS Metz Urban Transport
Data sheet
TRANSPORT URBAIN METTIS METZ
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR
Related press
France: EUR 50m for innovative Mettis transport project in Metz

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EUR 50m for innovative Mettis transport project in Metz
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR
Related public register
29/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRANSPORT URBAIN METTIS METZ
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRANSPORT URBAIN METTIS METZ

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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