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PKP CARGO FLEET IMPROVEMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 57,125,992.99
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 57,125,992.99
Transport : € 57,125,992.99
Signature date(s)
2/10/2014 : € 9,574,875.53
3/12/2013 : € 47,551,117.46
Other links
Related public register
24/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PKP CARGO FLEET IMPROVEMENT
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PKP CARGO FLEET IMPROVEMENT
Related press
Poland: EIB continues to support modernisation of rail fleet

Summary sheet

Release date
17 April 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/12/2013
20110254
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PKP CARGO FLEET IMPROVEMENT
PKP CARGO SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 200 million (EUR 51 million)
PLN 600 million (EUR 152 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the modernisation of diesel locomotives, the purchase of new electric locomotives and of open and intermodal freight wagons, and the construction of an intermodal terminal.

The project will increase the quality of the freight transport services provided by the promoter, and thereby will promote sustainable transport solutions in line with EU objectives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Rolling stock does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 85/337/EEC as manufacturing and use of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. Should there be associated refurbishment or construction of maintenance or terminal facilities included in the project scope, the application of the Directive will be ascertained.

The promoter is a state owned company operating in a market open to competition. The Bank’s services shall confirm during appraisal that the proposed arrangements are in compliance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
24/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PKP CARGO FLEET IMPROVEMENT
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PKP CARGO FLEET IMPROVEMENT
Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB continues to support modernisation of rail fleet

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PKP CARGO FLEET IMPROVEMENT
Publication Date
24 Jul 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54953573
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110254
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PKP CARGO FLEET IMPROVEMENT
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86463742
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110254
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PKP CARGO FLEET IMPROVEMENT
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PKP CARGO FLEET IMPROVEMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
PKP CARGO FLEET IMPROVEMENT
Data sheet
PKP CARGO FLEET IMPROVEMENT
Related press
Poland: EIB continues to support modernisation of rail fleet

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB continues to support modernisation of rail fleet
Other links
Related public register
24/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PKP CARGO FLEET IMPROVEMENT
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PKP CARGO FLEET IMPROVEMENT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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