PKP CARGO FLEET IMPROVEMENT

Summary sheet
The project comprises the modernisation of diesel locomotives, the purchase of new electric locomotives and of open and intermodal freight wagons, and the construction of an intermodal terminal.
The project will increase the quality of the freight transport services provided by the promoter, and thereby will promote sustainable transport solutions in line with EU objectives.
Rolling stock does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 85/337/EEC as manufacturing and use of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. Should there be associated refurbishment or construction of maintenance or terminal facilities included in the project scope, the application of the Directive will be ascertained.
The promoter is a state owned company operating in a market open to competition. The Bank’s services shall confirm during appraisal that the proposed arrangements are in compliance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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