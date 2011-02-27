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VAKIFBANK CLIMATE CHANGE FACILITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Türkiye : € 75,000,000
Energy : € 75,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/12/2011 : € 75,000,000
Other links
Related press
Turkey: EIB provides EUR 75 million for climate action

Summary sheet

Release date
12 September 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/12/2011
20110227
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Vakifbank Climate Change Facility

Mr Mustafa Turan
Manager
Türkiye Vakiflar Bankası T.A.O.
Çamlik Ca. Çayir Çimen Sok. No: 2 Kat:5
34330 1. Levent – Istanbul
Turkey
Tel: +90 212 316 73 31
Fax: +90 212 316 71 26 - 27
e-mail: mustafa.turan@vakifbank.com.tr

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 75 million
Up to EUR 200 million (to be appraised)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Framework loan for the financing of eligible sub-projecs in Turkey in the fields of renewable energy and energy efficiency.

The project would contribute to EU renewable energy and environmental policies (particularly climate change policies). It meets the Bank’s priority objectives for energy sector lending (renewable energy sources, energy efficiency) and would support a priority objective of the Accession Partnership with the EU.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The individual schemes could be categorised as Annex I or II-type projects under the EIA Directive, which would require respectively a mandatory EIA or a review by the competent authority for the need to conduct one. The Bank will assess the promoter’s capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as its capacity to support the Bank's Public Disclosure Policy.

The Bank will review systems and procedures applied by the promoter during appraisal, including compliance with relevant national legislation and the principles of the EU laws on the subject. The Bank will ensure the underlying projects comply with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.

Other links
Related press
Turkey: EIB provides EUR 75 million for climate action

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Turkey: EIB provides EUR 75 million for climate action
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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