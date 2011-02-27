Vakifbank Climate Change Facility

Summary sheet
Mr Mustafa Turan
Manager
Türkiye Vakiflar Bankası T.A.O.
Çamlik Ca. Çayir Çimen Sok. No: 2 Kat:5
34330 1. Levent – Istanbul
Turkey
Tel: +90 212 316 73 31
Fax: +90 212 316 71 26 - 27
e-mail: mustafa.turan@vakifbank.com.tr
Framework loan for the financing of eligible sub-projecs in Turkey in the fields of renewable energy and energy efficiency.
The project would contribute to EU renewable energy and environmental policies (particularly climate change policies). It meets the Bank’s priority objectives for energy sector lending (renewable energy sources, energy efficiency) and would support a priority objective of the Accession Partnership with the EU.
The individual schemes could be categorised as Annex I or II-type projects under the EIA Directive, which would require respectively a mandatory EIA or a review by the competent authority for the need to conduct one. The Bank will assess the promoter’s capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as its capacity to support the Bank's Public Disclosure Policy.
The Bank will review systems and procedures applied by the promoter during appraisal, including compliance with relevant national legislation and the principles of the EU laws on the subject. The Bank will ensure the underlying projects comply with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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