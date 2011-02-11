Swietokrzyskie Regional Infrastructure

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Wojewodztwo Swietokrzyskie
Part financing of small, mid-sized and large sub-projects, primarily road upgrading, in the Region of Świętokrzyskie, Poland, including part financing of the bridge over the Wisła river. The list of individual schemes to be included under the EIB Operation is not yet fully defined. The road schemes are part of the Road Investment Programme for the years 2011 to 2014. In addition the programme is expected to include the development of a distribution network for Broadband covering some 63% of the Region. Both the road program and the Broadband network are expected to be jointly financed by EU funds. A Framework loan is envisaged.
The programme will contribute to increasing efficiency of road transport in Poland at a time when the existing road network has been severely strained by high growth in vehicle ownership and traffic. It will improve travel times, vehicle operating costs and safety conditions, as well as benefit the urban environment.
In addition, the project will assist in providing very high speed fixed broadband services, in line with the EU 2020 Strategy to foster smart growth and develop an economy based on knowledge and innovation.
As this programme includes regional roads and the laying of a distribution network for Broadband, compliance with the EU Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC will be assessed during appraisal.
It is expected that some of the individual roadwork schemes will require preparation of a full EIA with public consultation under the requirements of either Annex I or Annex II/III of the EU Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended by Directives 97/11/EEC and 2003/35/EC. In addition, the programme has the potential to impact Natura 2000 sites and so compliance with the Habitats (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directives (79/409/EEC) would be assessed during appraisal.
The construction works and associated supervision are to be procured in keeping with EU and national regulations. During appraisal compliance with these procedures will be reviewed.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.