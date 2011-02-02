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KRAKOW URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 86,665,721.78
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 86,665,721.78
Water, sewerage : € 1,733,314.43
Urban development : € 3,466,628.88
Education : € 4,333,286.09
Transport : € 77,132,492.38
Signature date(s)
2/09/2016 : € 455,435.62
25/05/2012 : € 575,415.38
23/07/2014 : € 702,463.43
2/09/2016 : € 910,871.25
2/09/2016 : € 1,138,589.06
25/05/2012 : € 1,150,830.76
23/07/2014 : € 1,404,926.87
25/05/2012 : € 1,438,538.45
23/07/2014 : € 1,756,158.58
2/09/2016 : € 20,266,885.27
25/05/2012 : € 25,605,984.32
23/07/2014 : € 31,259,622.79
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Krakow Tramway Infrastructure - PL
Related public register
02/06/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KRAKOW URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KRAKOW URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related sub-project
KRAKOW TRAMWAY INFRASTRUCTURE (FL 20110202)

Summary sheet

Release date
27 September 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/05/2012
20110202
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Krakow Urban Infrastructure (Poland)

City of Krakow

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 800 million (approx. EUR 200 million)
PLN 1 600 million (approx. EUR 400 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project covers small and medium size investment schemes in fields of transport and local roads modernisation, health and education, cultural and historical heritage and public buildings rehabilitation in the City of Krakow.

The project comprises selected elements of the investment programme of the Polish city of Kraków, which is located in a Convergence region. It is therefore eligible for support under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest: sustainable communities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project comprises a multi-scheme operation classified as a Framework Loan and some of the schemes may eventually fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. Should any such scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directives as transposed into the national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation.

The promoter, as a public administration entity, is required to follow the EU public procurement rules (2004/18/EC), including the publication of contract notices in the EU Official Journal as implemented by national law, if and where appropriate. Projects with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national legislation.

Related documents
02/06/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KRAKOW URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KRAKOW URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related projects
Related sub-project
KRAKOW TRAMWAY INFRASTRUCTURE (FL 20110202)
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Krakow Tramway Infrastructure - PL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KRAKOW URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
2 Jun 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
59390375
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110202
Sector(s)
Urban development
Transport
Water, sewerage
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KRAKOW URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
24 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86930704
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110202
Sector(s)
Urban development
Transport
Water, sewerage
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/06/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KRAKOW URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KRAKOW URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Summary sheet
Krakow Urban Infrastructure (Poland)
Data sheet
KRAKOW URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Krakow Tramway Infrastructure - PL
Related sub-project
KRAKOW TRAMWAY INFRASTRUCTURE (FL 20110202)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications