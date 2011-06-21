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ENEL EFFICIENZA RETE III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 1,000,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 1,000,000,000
Energy : € 1,000,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/11/2013 : € 270,000,000
30/09/2011 : € 350,000,000
25/07/2012 : € 380,000,000
Other links
Related press
Italy: EIB lends EUR 380 million for the Enel network

Summary sheet

Release date
21 June 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/09/2011
20110200
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ENEL Efficienza Rete III

ENEL Distribuzione S.p.A.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 1 000 million
Up to EUR 2 700 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of investments under the promoter's 2012-2014 business plan aimed to reinforce and extend electricity distribution networks throughout Italy.

The main purpose of the project is to (i) cater for demand growth, (ii) reduce losses and (iii) improve quality and reliability of electricity supply.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project schemes are expected to fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive (85/337/EC), leaving it to the national competent authorities to decide whether an EIA would be required. The EIA screening criteria applied by the national competent authority of Italy will be assessed during appraisal.

The Promoter is subject to the Public Procurement Act of Italy (Dlgs. 163/06) that came into force in 2006 transposing the EU Directives on public procurement. The Promoter’s approach to the procurement of works, goods and services will be further evaluated during the appraisal.

Other links
Related press
Italy: EIB lends EUR 380 million for the Enel network

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EIB lends EUR 380 million for the Enel network
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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