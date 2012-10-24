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FLOOD PREVENTION AND PROTECTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Türkiye : € 100,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2012 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLOOD PREVENTION AND PROTECTION
Related public register
29/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FLOOD PREVENTION AND PROTECTION

Summary sheet

Release date
24 October 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2012
20110186
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FLOOD PREVENTION AND PROTECTION
DEVLET SU ISLERI GENEL MUDURLUGU
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 450 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will co-finance the national contribution of the Republic of Turkey to the country’s flood prevention works.

The loan will be used for the construction of flood prevention and mitigation works across the country.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The equivalent of the EIA and SEA requirements, as well as requirements for the protection of areas of special interest equivalent to those of the Natura 2000 network in relation to planned works shall be assessed at appraisal. Particular attention will be given to local effects on nature in project design.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Related documents
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLOOD PREVENTION AND PROTECTION
29/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FLOOD PREVENTION AND PROTECTION

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLOOD PREVENTION AND PROTECTION
Publication Date
12 May 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66414182
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110186
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FLOOD PREVENTION AND PROTECTION
Publication Date
29 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
138930765
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110186
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLOOD PREVENTION AND PROTECTION
Related public register
29/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FLOOD PREVENTION AND PROTECTION
Other links
Summary sheet
FLOOD PREVENTION AND PROTECTION
Data sheet
FLOOD PREVENTION AND PROTECTION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications