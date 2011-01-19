ICICI BANK CLIMATE CHANGE FL

Summary sheet
ICICI Bank Ltd
Framework loan supporting investment projects that contribute to climate change mitigation.
The proposed project is in line with the EU policy of strengthening the strategic partnership and cooperation with India in the area of climate change, since it would contribute to the development of renewable energy, and the associated avoidance of green house gas emissions.
The key objective of this operation is to support projects that help to mitigate climate change and to support sustainable economic development. Most individual schemes to be financed will be small and are expected to have limited environmental impacts. However, some of the schemes, if located in the EU, might well be categorised as Annex I or II-type projects under the EIA Directive, which would require respectively a mandatory environmental impact assessment or a review by the competent authority for the need to carry out an EIA. The investment schemes shall be prepared in line with the applicable national and relevant EU environmental legislation, including due consideration for protection of sites of nature conservation, as well as the social safeguards of the Bank.
The procurement procedures applied by the Borrower will comply with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement including the publication of tenders in the Official Journal of the EU when appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.