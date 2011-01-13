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LYCEES HQE LANGUEDOC-ROUSSILLON

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 400,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 400,000,000
Education : € 400,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/08/2012 : € 100,000,000
29/05/2013 : € 130,000,000
28/07/2014 : € 170,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LYCEES HQE LANGUEDOC-ROUSSILLON
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LYCEES HQE LANGUEDOC-ROUSSILLON
Related press
France: EUR 400 million for Languedoc Roussillon’s secondary schools

Summary sheet

Release date
5 March 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/08/2012
20110113
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
High Environmental Quality (HEQ) Secondary Schools - Languedoc-Roussillon

Languedoc-Roussillon Region

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million.
EUR 900 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the Languedoc-Roussillon Region's secondary school construction and renovation programme, catering for the Region's needs resulting primarily from its high population growth.

The project concerns the Languedoc-Roussillon Region's secondary school construction and renovation programme, catering for the Region's needs resulting primarily from its high population growth.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project involves new buildings and extensions for educational purposes. Directive 97/11/EC does not specifically mention the need for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for educational premises but this project could conceivably be regarded as an urban renewal project (Annex II of the EU Directive). This point will have to be examined during the appraisal.

Tendering procedures used for public buildings are required to comply with Community procurement directives (Directives 2004/17/EC and 2004/18/EC, as amended by Commission Regulation 1874/2004).

Comments

 

Related documents
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LYCEES HQE LANGUEDOC-ROUSSILLON
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LYCEES HQE LANGUEDOC-ROUSSILLON
Other links
Related press
France: EUR 400 million for Languedoc Roussillon’s secondary schools

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LYCEES HQE LANGUEDOC-ROUSSILLON
Publication Date
12 May 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66412318
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110113
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LYCEES HQE LANGUEDOC-ROUSSILLON
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88693601
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110113
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LYCEES HQE LANGUEDOC-ROUSSILLON
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LYCEES HQE LANGUEDOC-ROUSSILLON
Other links
Summary sheet
High Environmental Quality (HEQ) Secondary Schools - Languedoc-Roussillon
Data sheet
LYCEES HQE LANGUEDOC-ROUSSILLON
Related press
France: EUR 400 million for Languedoc Roussillon’s secondary schools

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EUR 400 million for Languedoc Roussillon’s secondary schools
Other links
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LYCEES HQE LANGUEDOC-ROUSSILLON
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LYCEES HQE LANGUEDOC-ROUSSILLON

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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