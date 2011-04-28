Sviluppo Metropolitana di Roma

Summary sheet
Comune di Roma
The proposed project would consist of :
- a 1.1 km extension of underground line B,
- the acquisition of 15 new trains to operate on this line and
- some other interventions to modernise the infrastructure of underground lines A and B, including the extension of a depot.
The project will increase the extension, level of service, effectiveness and reliability of the public transport service in the Rome metropolitan area, contributing to the limitation of private car usage through an expected shift to the metro network.
A full EIA has been carried out for line B extension. Rolling stock provision falls outside the scope of Directive 85/337/EEC (as amended); details on scrapping procedures will be assessed during appraisal. The other interventions on the lines are also outside the scope of the EIA Directive. The depot extension should fall under Annex II, according to which the need for a full EIA is decided on a case-by-case analysis by the Competent Authority. Full details will be checked at appraisal stage. The project is expected to have some positive impacts on environment thanks to the increase in public transport service quality.
The Promoter is a public entity subject to EU public procurement directives (2004/17/EC and 2004/18/EC). The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. Details will be checked at appraisal stage.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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