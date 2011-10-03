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S 10 SCHNELLSTRASSE SUED (TEN)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 400,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 400,000,000
Transport : € 400,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/12/2011 : € 400,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S 10 SCHNELLSTRASSE SUED (TEN)
Related public register
04/10/2011 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S 10 SCHNELLSTRASSE SUED (TEN) - S10 Mühlviertler Schnellstrasse Unterweitersdorf– Freistadt Nord

Summary sheet

Release date
3 October 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/12/2011
20110062
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
S 10 Schnellstrasse Sued (TEN)

ASFINAG

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 400 million
EUR 808 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a 22 km section of the S10 Mühlenviertler Schnellstraße between Unterweitersdorf and Freistadt.

The S10 Mühlviertler Schnellstrasse will link the Upper Austrian central area around the city of Linz and the Czech capital-region of Prague. It aims at:
- a better integration of the region through efficient road-connections,
- generating new economic inputs
- improving current traffic situation from a congestion, safety and environmental point of view.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The applicability of the SEA Directive is to be assessed during appraisal. The project is subject to Annex I of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC as amended. An EIA has been carried out and public consultations have been extensively organised. Environmental approval has been granted by the competent authority in July 2007. A Natura 2000 site lies in the vicinity of the project (Tal der Kleinen Gusen). The EIA procedure, including issues related to the Habitats and Birds Directives, will be assessed during appraisal.

The Promoter is a public entity and is therefore subject to EU Procurement Directives. In this context, the Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the contracts related to the project have been or shall be tendered in accordance with EU public procurement procedures. To be reviewed at appraisal.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S 10 SCHNELLSTRASSE SUED (TEN)
04/10/2011 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S 10 SCHNELLSTRASSE SUED (TEN) - S10 Mühlviertler Schnellstrasse Unterweitersdorf– Freistadt Nord

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S 10 SCHNELLSTRASSE SUED (TEN)
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
42133929
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110062
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S 10 SCHNELLSTRASSE SUED (TEN) - S10 Mühlviertler Schnellstrasse Unterweitersdorf– Freistadt Nord
Publication Date
4 Oct 2011
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53222363
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110062
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S 10 SCHNELLSTRASSE SUED (TEN)
Related public register
04/10/2011 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S 10 SCHNELLSTRASSE SUED (TEN) - S10 Mühlviertler Schnellstrasse Unterweitersdorf– Freistadt Nord
Other links
Summary sheet
S 10 Schnellstrasse Sued (TEN)
Data sheet
S 10 SCHNELLSTRASSE SUED (TEN)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications