S 10 Schnellstrasse Sued (TEN)

Summary sheet
ASFINAG
Construction of a 22 km section of the S10 Mühlenviertler Schnellstraße between Unterweitersdorf and Freistadt.
The S10 Mühlviertler Schnellstrasse will link the Upper Austrian central area around the city of Linz and the Czech capital-region of Prague. It aims at:
- a better integration of the region through efficient road-connections,
- generating new economic inputs
- improving current traffic situation from a congestion, safety and environmental point of view.
The applicability of the SEA Directive is to be assessed during appraisal. The project is subject to Annex I of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC as amended. An EIA has been carried out and public consultations have been extensively organised. Environmental approval has been granted by the competent authority in July 2007. A Natura 2000 site lies in the vicinity of the project (Tal der Kleinen Gusen). The EIA procedure, including issues related to the Habitats and Birds Directives, will be assessed during appraisal.
The Promoter is a public entity and is therefore subject to EU Procurement Directives. In this context, the Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the contracts related to the project have been or shall be tendered in accordance with EU public procurement procedures. To be reviewed at appraisal.
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