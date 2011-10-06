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ACADEMISCH MEDISCH CENTRUM AMSTERDAM

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 100,000,000
Health : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/12/2012 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ACADEMISCH MEDISCH CENTRUM AMSTERDAM
Related public register
05/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACADEMISCH MEDISCH CENTRUM AMSTERDAM
Related press
Netherlands: Amsterdam University Hospital to be upgraded with EUR 100m EIB support

Summary sheet

Release date
6 October 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/12/2012
20110037
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Academisch Medisch Centrum Amsterdam

Academisch Medisch Centrum (AMC)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
Estimated at EUR 210 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Refurbishment and improvement of the University Hospital in Amsterdam (AMC) under the investment programme 2009-2014.

The project supports the infrastructure and organisational development of the Academisch Medisch Centrum (Academic Medical Centre, AMC) in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The AMC comprises the University Hospital and the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Amsterdam, the Emma Children’s Hospital and several other institutions.

The AMC developed an investment programme to improve the centre’s competitiveness through modernisation and reconfiguration. It is foreseen to refurbish several facilities on the existing site dating from the 1980s which are no longer adequate for modern service provision. Another major component is the modernisation of the central power supply to increase the energy efficiency of the facilities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive on Environmental Impact Assessment, though the projects may be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required and the screening decision of the competent authority. Due to the fact that healthcare is an element of social cohesion, the project will have positive social benefits in this respect.

The Promoter is required to respect national and EU legislation applicable to public authorities’ procurement and the Bank requires that all relevant contracts for the implementation of the projects have been, or will be, tendered in accordance with the relevant EU procurement legislation. The procurement practices for the investment project will be examined during appraisal.

Related documents
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ACADEMISCH MEDISCH CENTRUM AMSTERDAM
05/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACADEMISCH MEDISCH CENTRUM AMSTERDAM
Other links
Related press
Netherlands: Amsterdam University Hospital to be upgraded with EUR 100m EIB support

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ACADEMISCH MEDISCH CENTRUM AMSTERDAM
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88413427
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110037
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACADEMISCH MEDISCH CENTRUM AMSTERDAM
Publication Date
5 Dec 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
42412752
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110037
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ACADEMISCH MEDISCH CENTRUM AMSTERDAM
Related public register
05/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACADEMISCH MEDISCH CENTRUM AMSTERDAM
Other links
Summary sheet
Academisch Medisch Centrum Amsterdam
Data sheet
ACADEMISCH MEDISCH CENTRUM AMSTERDAM
Related press
Netherlands: Amsterdam University Hospital to be upgraded with EUR 100m EIB support

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Netherlands: Amsterdam University Hospital to be upgraded with EUR 100m EIB support
Other links
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ACADEMISCH MEDISCH CENTRUM AMSTERDAM
Related public register
05/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACADEMISCH MEDISCH CENTRUM AMSTERDAM

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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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