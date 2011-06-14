Atlas Copco RDI II

Summary sheet
Atlas Copco AB
The project concerns the promoter’s investments for advanced research and development of technologies as well as new innovative products in the areas of Compressor Technique and Construction and Mining Technique. The promoter’s RDI activities are essentially driven by the need to develop enhanced product solutions, which allow its clients to increase the levels of productivity, energy efficiency and energy recovery, safety and ergonomics as well as to reduce the environmental impact of their production processes, where the promoter’s product solutions will find application.
Development of new technologies and the market introduction of new equipment contributing to increase the level of productivity, energy efficiency, safety and ergonomics of the industrial processes.
The project concerns investments in research and development carried out in existing facilities already authorised. An EIA therefore is not required by EIA Directive 85/337/EC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. The related facilities are already covered by appropriate environmental authorisations. Overall, the project is considered acceptable with no negative residual impacts, and some products of the programme will contribute to more energy efficient solutions.
The promoter is a private sector company operating in the manufacturing sector not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
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