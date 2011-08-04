Oxford Instruments R&D

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Oxford Instruments plc
The project concerns the promoter’s R&D activities for the development and/or improvement of technologies for application in tools, equipment and systems to be used in experimental research and / or industrial processes. The project encompasses activities in the fields of more innovative nano- and plasma-technologies as well as other technologies used in instruments for applications in industrial quality control, environmental monitoring or magnetic resonance application.
The project is expected to contribute to the increase of the promoter’s knowledge and know-how about innovative nano- and plasma-technologies as well as other technologies for industrial quality control, environmental monitoring and magnetic resonance applications.
The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised and would therefore not require an EIA under the Directive 85/337/EC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. The project however might also include capital expenditures related to the R&D activities. Whether these investments fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive, along with any other environmental issues, will be clarified during the project’s appraisal.
Procurement is expected to be in line with the EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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